Quilters’ meeting held in Stuttgart

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met July 12 for its Sit 'n' Sew at the First Christian Church fellowship hall in Stuttgart.

Six members were present. The leader opened the meeting with the Thought for the Day, "Two women talking: 'What's the difficulty level of this quilting pattern? and the other one replied, 'On a scale of 'Blissful Tranquility' to 'Rage Inducing,' that one is between 'Moderate Swearing' and Intermittent Tantrums.'"

The June minutes and treasurer's report were given, and July birthday greetings were extended to one member, according to a news release.

Under old business, a report was given on the Summer Quilt Day Camp in June. Eleven women attended over the three-day event and many bags of dry beans were donated to the ICCM Food Bank. Several projects were completed, with lots of visiting and quilting tips shared. Everyone said they had a great time, according to the release.

In Show and Share:

A member had lots of skirt sets and dresses for the group's Christmas Shoe Boxes.

A participant made eight lap robes during the day camp and took them to Crestpark, a senior living center.

A member showed her quilt top made from different patterns.

A quilter also showed a photo of her first quilt that she has finished and presented to her friend.

The meeting adjourned, and after a quick pizza snack lunch, everyone got busy on their projects. One woman sewed a bib/collar. Two women honed their skills in jewelry-making. One member made several tote bags for the Christmas Shoe Boxes, and another made three more lap robes for Crestpark. One of the quilters cut out quilt blocks for her next quilt.

The next meeting will be Aug. 9.

"Come join us," a spokesman said.