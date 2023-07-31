Singing through the heat

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The married couple of Tristan Fischl and Emily Hallgren moved to Siloam Springs about two years ago, bringing their enjoyable brand of entertaining music to various venues throughout the city.

"We've played at the open mic at the The Park House several times, and we did the Home Grown Festival last October here in town," said Hallgren, one-half of the duo Young & Gray. "We actually moved from Chicago about two years ago. That's where we started playing as a band. We played farmers markets and a lot of neighborhood events there. We're still finding our footing here."

Young & Gray performed under a small tent on a very hot Saturday morning recently at the Siloam Springs Farmers Market with Hallgren on stand-up bass and Fischl on guitar. Both provide the vocals on the songs they play, which include covers of other artists' songs and their own original compositions.

"We started off writing original compositions and then started doing covers for performances," Fischl said, "but in our performances now we play both originals and covers."

Hallgren said the duo works together on the original tunes, with one writing the lyrics and the other adding the music.

"We write a lot of our original music," Hallgren said. "The way we usually do it is that I will write the lyrics, and then I'll give them to Tristan, and he will come up with the musical composition to go with it. That's usually how it goes. Sometimes we change it up a little bit, but for the most part, that's how we do it."

Young & Gray entered a national program sponsored by National Public Radio and will soon be featured along with two other Arkansas bands on a smaller version of the contest sponsored by NPR Arkansas.

"We entered the NPR Tiny Desk Concert this year, so on YouTube you can find our entry," Hallgren said.

She said the song is titled "2,000 Degrees in Arkansas" and can be found under the duo's name of Young & Gray.

Hallgren added the band is "still working on getting tracks on Spotify" but can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

"Our Facebook page is Young & Gray and on Instagram it's weareyoungandgray," she said. "We post on Instagram more these days."

Both said even though the temperatures at the recent farmers market performance were hot, it was still an enjoyable experience.

"Thanks for coming out," Hallgren told one audience member. "We appreciate your support."