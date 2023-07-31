Southwest Trail construction will start within 6 months, officials hope; Saline County residents foresee boons to quality of life

A roughly 60-mile trail from Little Rock to Hot Springs has been a dream for residents and local officials for years, but top county executives say they hope to begin construction on the pathway within half a year.

Citizens in Saline County hope the project, alongside an effort to refurbish a historic bridge that played a recurring role in the 1996 movie "Sling Blade," will promote well-being and economic development across the area.

The trail system will begin at Little Rock Central High School in Pulaski County, run over the Old River Bridge in Saline County and end at Hot Springs National Park in Garland County. It roughly follows the Natchitoches Trace and Military Road, historic paths that were part of a network of routes once known as the "Southwest Trail." This older trail network connected the mid-Mississippi River Valley to the Red River Valley, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

While the historic system was traveled by walking, on horseback and by wagon, cyclists and joggers are likely to be among those most often seen along the new trail, once it's completed. An executive summary for the Central Arkansas Regional Greenways Plan, of which the Southwest Trail will be a part, states the latter is the "first long-distance trail effort in Central Arkansas."

Saline County Judge Matt Brumley said the trail will stretch across over 20 miles of his county, which he believes makes it the longest portion of the trail when compared with those in Pulaski and Garland counties.

The system will provide residents and others with a path that is easy to access, easy to travel and will be safe, he said. Spurs branching off the main trail would provide options for reaching into population centers, such as Benton, Alexander and Bauxite. One planned in the county will lead to downtown Benton, with its historic courthouse, a museum that is said to be the world's only building made out of bauxite, and a collection of restaurants, shops and boutiques.

The result will bolster commerce in these cities and communities, according to Brumley.

Bill White, the owner of White's Furniture in downtown Benton, said he was excited to hear about the plan.

"I think it'll put new life in the town," he said.

White said he believes older parts of Benton, such as the downtown area where the spur will run, are especially likely to benefit.

The spur will break off from the main trail at the Old River Bridge, an old span that once crossed the Saline River. Restoration of the bridge, a historic landmark, has also been a yearslong project.

William Lockhart, known as the first white man to settle in Saline County, built a bridge there in 1831. In 1891 another bridge, now known as the Old River Bridge, was put in its place. Malvern native and actor, writer and director Billy Bob Thornton featured the bridge in "Sling Blade."

White, who owned the land around the bridge, donated the span. It was dismantled and sent to be refurbished in 2018. When the Old River Bridge is put back into place it will be the oldest bridge in Arkansas in its original location, according to Brumley.

The county judge said he believes the entirety of the trail, extending from one national park to another, will draw visitors from across the U.S. and, possibly, internationally.

Brumley recalled that, during a visit with other members of MetroPlan to the 40-mile Razorback Greenway in Northwest Arkansas, they stopped at a coffee shop along the trail and met a group of cyclists. He thought they were in town for an event hosted by Walmart. Instead, he discovered they planned their vacation around visiting the greenway.

"It just kind of struck me that here's a group of people that could have traveled anywhere in the world with their passports, and they came to Northwest Arkansas because of its trail system," he said. "What will that mean for Central Arkansas when it's complete?"

CYCLISTS

Paige Halpain, a BMX rider in Saline County, is part of a group that meets every Wednesday at a church that was once the site of an old skating rink and sets out on rides. One of the group's goals is to establish a community of area cyclists, as well as to increase the number of children and older adults who take up the activity.

She said the Southwest Trail would help "bring bicycling to Benton" and other areas.

Having a nearby system would mean cyclists like her would no longer have to travel to Bentonville or Little Rock to find quality trails.

"Little Rock is the closest place that has trails for mountain bikers and all other cyclists," she said.

Halpain's 2-year-old daughter has started riding a bike, a tiny one that "doesn't even have pedals on it," she said. "It'll be nice to be able to take her close and have a safe spot to ride."

The cyclist also said she thinks the trail system would support local businesses.

"We ride hard, and after we ride hard we like to eat," Halpain said, speaking about cyclists at large. "And there's so many great places in downtown Benton to eat. I think it's going to help those businesses as well."

Small businesses that don't serve food are also likely to benefit from visitors who come from out of the area to ride the trails, she said. Driving through towns in order to reach trailheads, for instance, means being more likely to learning about shops a visitor might otherwise be unaware of.

The counties are in a prime position to benefit from the development of the network, due in part to their low cost of living, said Dan Lynks, cyclist and president of the Friends of the Southwest Trail. Such networks can play a role in convincing potential jobseekers to move to the area.

"It's all about building livable communities," he said. "People want to live where they can have recreation out their back door."

Lynks cited the Razorback Greenway and the Arkansas River Trail as "proofs of concept."

A study published in May by the University of Arkansas Sam M. Walton College of Business Center for Business & Economic Research states, "the bicycling ecosystem in Northwest Arkansas generates an economic impact of $159 million."

When the River Trail and Big Dam River Bridge were proposed, the projects faced opposition that wanted to put the money toward other efforts, according to Lynks.

"Now we have bicycle traffic jams every weekend," he said.

TRAIL PROGRESS

Much of the planning phase for the trail in Saline County is complete, said Brumley, who hopes at least one section of the path can be used by residents and visitors next year.

The trail is divided into 117 segments. Saline County will be responsible for 40 of them, Brumley said. Officials there are hopeful that construction on their portions of the trail will begin within the next six months, he said.

The first segment of the trail to be developed in Saline County will stretch from Germania Road in Alexander to the border with Pulaski County, according to Brumley. It's also expected to be the longest. He said that over 80% of the sections easements and right-of-ways have been satisfied, and that construction is likely to begin in January of next year.

"It's my hope there's going to be a walkable section of that trail from Germania all the way to Pulaski County in 2024," he said.

Pulaski County officials plan to begin at the border as well, working from there and moving toward Little Rock. Their first section, which reaches from the Saline County line to Hilaro Springs Road in southeast Little Rock, has been released for bids, according to Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde. It will be about four miles in length, he said.

The next section, from Hilaro Springs Road to Baseline Road, is in the final design stages, according to Hyde.

Pulaski County officials are acting as the lead on the project, though Saline County has been "really, really active in this process," he said.

Brumley, who became Saline County Judge at the beginning of this year, said he began his time in the role "in the thrall of a very dynamic project."

The requirements for the Southwest Trail to be successful are high, according to the county judge. The project demands cooperation between Saline, Pulaski and Garland counties while finding funding where available and communicating with landowners and community members about its progress.

The effort to develop the Southwest Trail has been going on for nearly a decade. Hyde said that design on the system began about eight-and-a-half years ago, funded through federal land management grants. In April 2018, North Little Rock-based engineering firm Garver LLC was selected to design the route.

Though the arrival of the covid pandemic in Arkansas in March 2020 slowed progress on the trail, the Army Corps of Engineers approved a permit for the entirety of the system within the past couple of months, according to Hyde.

The three counties are sharing the design expenses, though each county is paying for the construction of their portions of the pathway themselves, he said.

The Southwest Trail will become part of the larger Southwest Corridor, itself a crucial arm of the Central Arkansas Regional Greenways Plan. A technical report on the Regional Greenways Plan estimates the cost to develop the section in Saline County will cost about $47.3 million. Brumley, however, said the actual cost could vary significantly.

Much of the money to fund the trail is expected to come from the federal government, according to the county judge. Brumley said the funds will be put to work in a manner that will provide the county's citizens with something to enjoy while also generating tax dollars from visitors who come to ride the trail from elsewhere.

"We'll be able to do that with tax dollars that have already been paid from a federal perspective and are coming back home to help generate local tax dollars from visitors so that the place they call home is a better place to live."