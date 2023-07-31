Thousands of cars left unregistered in state

Arkansas has a car problem.

More specifically, it has an unregistered car problem.

In 2022, the state saw 880,000 passenger vehicles, motorcycles and commercial trucks purchased, bringing the state's total to around 2.7 million.

That 880,000 is just new purchases and doesn't include annual renewals for already registered vehicles.

And according to stats provided by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, 31,997 of those new cars are running wild in the state without having been registered.

That number is up from the previous year, when 29,400 newly purchased cars in 2021 hadn't been registered by early 2022.

"I'm surprised that that many Arkansans are willing to gamble and drive every day knowing there's the potential of receiving a citation at any moment," said Scott Hardin, communications director for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. "Then add to that the penalties that apply from just the state level; that can add up quickly."

The Department of Finance sends out a notice when a car with temporary tags isn't registered by the designated time, which for years has been 30 days.

The financial burden includes a sales tax penalty that is 10% of the amount of tax due, plus a registration penalty of $3 for each 10-day period or "fraction thereof" during which the car is not properly registered.

"The strongest penalty is the 10% on sales tax," Hardin said. "If someone owes $5,000 in sales tax, that immediately becomes, on day [31], $5,500, which is a significant penalty."

Hardin added, "It would be so much easier simply to pay sales tax and then register within the required time frame. It seems like the simpler option to remain compliant."

There would be a financial benefit if all those who hadn't registered somehow did so at once.

Hardin said if you were to compute the average purchase price for a car last year, multiply that by sales tax and add the registration fee due, that would bring in between $25 million to $30 million in tax revenue for the state.

An effort to relieve this registration problem starts on Tuesday, when a new law goes into effect that increases the window allotted for new car owners to register their vehicles from 30 to 60 days.

The law, Act 41, was initially filed by state Rep. Frances Cavenaugh, a Republican out of Walnut Ridge.

Cavenaugh knows a thing or two about the car industry, having married a car dealer. Her husband, Donald, bought his first dealership in 1978.

Cavenaugh serves as chief financial officer of the Cavenaugh Auto Group and previously served as president of the Arkansas Independent Automobile Dealers Association.

"Over the years, 30 days used to be plenty of time," Cavenaugh said. "But I'll be honest with you, it used to be a lot of people didn't have their vehicles financed. But now you have the vast majority [of] people have lien holders on their vehicles. And between them, multiple have issues getting it processed through the lien holder; it just takes longer and to be honest with you, [stuff] gets lost in the mail."

There were two reasons Cavenaugh felt the need to introduce the bill that eventually became Act 41, which the Department of Finance and Administration estimated would result in a one-time loss of $42.6 million in revenue for the state in the 2024 fiscal year.

The first reason had to do with trading in cars at dealerships.

"A lot of times, they don't even have the title and there's a payoff on it. So we'll pay it off to the lien holder," said Cavenaugh.

Frequently, the lien holder isn't located in the state and it can take up to 50 days for the payoff to occur and the title to arrive. Cavenaugh noted customers don't have control over when the lien holder sends the title and the dealer receives it.

"Arkansas consumers were getting penalized and having to pay penalties and the state of Arkansas was making money off of something that they really didn't need to be making money off of it, because it wasn't anybody's fault," Cavenaugh said. "It was just the way that the industry has kind of changed."

Cavenaugh then turned to the desire to give low-income Arkansans "a little extra breathing room" when it came to what was likely "going to be their biggest purchase."

While Hardin would like people to simply pay the sales tax and register the car, the one-time cost of doing so may be a lot for some low-income residents.

"That 30 days to come up with a down payment, insurance and sales tax is just too much for them, they cannot do it," Cavenaugh said. "What it does is it forces them to drive around on expired tags. And that creates another whole issue."

Enter the justice system.

On the same notice the Department of Finance and Administration sends out about expired temporary tags, it lists off what would happen should a person be convicted of failing to register in time.

A first offense results in a fine between $50 and $100.

If a person is convicted under this statute twice in a year, the court can order the unregistered car be impounded until proof of registration is provided to the court.

A second offense and any after that results in a fine between $100 and $250.

According to the Arkansas State Police, from July 26, 2022, to July 26, 2023, it recorded 36,920 actions taken related to "failure to register in a proper time period," which covers expired temporary tags or someone who does not display paper tags, but instead uses tags originally registered to another vehicle and fails to register the new vehicle within the required time period.

This included 12,663 citations and 24,103 warnings being given out. Plus, 154 arrest warrants were issued, which a police spokesperson said is usually done when a person fails to appear in court for their original citation.

A spokesperson for the Pulaski County sheriff's office said it had issued 15 citations for expired temporary tags in the last 12 months.

How many citation cases in the Little Rock area make it to court?

According to the Little Rock District Court, second division -- otherwise known as Traffic Court -- cases for first and subsequent offenses totaled 348 in 2022. As of Thursday, it had seen 199 in 2023.

Say those people who appeared in Traffic Court had to pay the necessary fines. Where does the money go?

If they were arrested by a state trooper, it goes into the Arkansas State Police fund where it is used for the purchase and maintenance of state police vehicles.

If it was a Pulaski County or Little Rock police arrest, it goes into the county/city fund where the money is used on first responder vehicles, communications equipment, animals used by law enforcement and medical equipment.

Cavenaugh knows Act 41 isn't going to be a cure-all for the unregistered cars running rampant around the state.

"Is this going to stop people from not licensing their vehicle in the 60 days? No," Cavenaugh said. "There's always bad players. I can write a bill and say 'you got two years,' but there would still be somebody who wouldn't do it ... that's a symptom of a problem."