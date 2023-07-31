Trump calls for pause in Ukraine support

Former president Donald Trump called on congressional Republicans to withhold military support for Ukraine until the Biden administration cooperates with their investigations into the president and his son Hunter Biden's business dealings.

The demand, delivered at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, echoed Trump's conduct at issue during his first impeachment, when Trump withheld aid from Ukraine while pressuring the country's president to announce an investigation of President Joe Biden.

"Congress should refuse to authorize a single additional shipment of our depleted weapons stockpiles ... to Ukraine until the FBI, DOJ and IRS hand over every scrap of evidence they have on the Biden crime family's corrupt business dealings," Trump said at the rally. He added that any Republican lawmakers who didn't join the effort should face primary challenges, a tactic he used last year to unseat Republicans who voted to impeach him for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Republicans are investigating Hunter Biden's business dealings in China and Ukraine during the Obama administration, when his father was vice president. Hunter Biden held a high-paying board position at a Ukrainian energy company. The White House has said Republicans have failed to present evidence of wrongdoing by PresidentBiden.

Congressional Republicans have voiced frustration with the administration's responses to their demands for records, a common point of tension between lawmakers and administrations of opposing parties. The Oversight Committee has obtained thousands of pages of financial records, in addition to viewing bank activity reports from the Treasury Department and a sensitive internal FBI report.

Hard-liners have been raising pressure on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to escalate the probes to an impeachment inquiry. In a shift, last week McCarthy signaled openness toward starting impeachment proceedings, without specifying the evidentiary basis.

Democratic National Committee spokesman Ammar Moussa responded Saturday, saying, "Just like when he was impeached, Trump is using aid to Ukraine to play politics, which only serves to benefit one person: Vladimir Putin. MAGA Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kevin McCarthy are echoing Trump's baseless attacks, floating a political impeachment and wasting taxpayer dollars instead of working with President Biden on actually delivering lower costs, more jobs and safer communities for the American people."

In 2019, Trump spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and responded to his plea for missiles to help the country resist Russia's invasion by saying, "I would like you to do us a favor though." Trump went on to ask Zelenskyy to assist in finding Democratic National Committee emails that were, without substantiation, purported to be in Ukraine. He also asked Zelenskyy to talk to his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr about investigating Hunter Biden.

The phone call led to a whistleblower complaint that prompted an impeachment inquiry. Trump stonewalled the proceedings and was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate acquitted him in February 2020, with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, joining the Democrats in voting to convict Trump.

Trump has insisted that his phone call with Zelenskyy was "perfect," a claim he repeated at Saturday's rally.

He also reprised his pledge, if reelected, to have a special prosecutor investigate the Biden family. On Wednesday a federal judge delayed a plea deal for Hunter Biden involving two tax misdemeanors.

Information for this article was contributed by Tyler Pager of The Washington Post.