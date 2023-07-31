Critics of particular political proposals often accuse their sponsors of wishing "to turn back the clock," suggesting that their acceptance would somehow undo progress and take us back to a hazily remembered dark age.

Such claims illogically dismiss the possibility that the past could have ever been better in any respects than the present. While it would indeed be a tough slog to argue that human life was more pleasant 500 years ago than now, that the "arc of history" has failed to trend upward, a reasonable person might still suggest that, on balance, America was, for instance, a better place for the majority of its citizens in the first year of this century than in its 23rd.

When it comes to American politics, more precisely to the vitality of our institutions and faith in them, just about any time period you could hit on the dartboard (save 1861-1865) was probably better than the current one.

The quality of presidential candidates offered up by our political parties might be the most obvious area in which regression has occurred, such that it would be difficult to envision how turning the clock back wouldn't give us better choices than we get now.

For my part, I would set the dial in my time-traveling machine in that respect to just before the primary nominating system began to emerge (circa 1960).

The primaries were intended to make the nomination processes of our parties more "democratic," to shift power from party elites to rank and file, but in reality have only worked over time to hollow out those crucial institutions and turn out options that repulse much of the electorate.

As such, if forced to choose between the current primary system and the system it replaced--wherein things were largely decided by arm-twisting and horse-trading by party leaders in "smoke-filled back rooms" at party conventions--I wouldn't hesitate to choose the latter.

Reform wouldn't, in this case, mean something new but a return to something old.

That choice would entail shifting control of the parties back to those with actual skin in the game, to members of Congress, mayors, and governors; in other words, to people who knew something about winning elections.

The party leaders at those conventions, usually representing different party factions, would bargain among themselves and cut deals (patronage), with an eye toward selecting someone with good prospects of winning in November (the paramount goal of any political party). That candidate would invariably be a nationally known figure with an extensive resume--the presidency wasn't seen as an entry-level position and it would therefore have been unlikely for obscure peanut farmers from Georgia, first-term senators from Illinois, and reality TV stars from Queens to receive consideration.

The end result would usually be Republican and Democratic nominees that were both more qualified for the office of the presidency and more appealing in the eyes of those who decide who occupies it (i.e., moderates and independents).

Political campaigns were mercifully short back then, essentially a Labor Day to first Tuesday after the first Monday in November sprint, compared to the ugly two-year-long free-for-all marathons we now experience (we're still six months out from Iowa and New Hampshire).

Whereas the old system could "draft" candidates from among a pool of the "best and brightest" (because they wouldn't have to leave their jobs and families and discard their dignity), the primaries encourage at best those who have campaign skills but often little in the way of accomplishments or competence in governing; at worst, grifters, cranks, liars and braggarts of shockingly low character.

Ultimately, any party nominating process must be judged by the quality of candidates it produces, and it would be difficult to imagine what worse matchups than Clinton-Trump and Trump-Biden (twice?) would look like.

Those who defend the system that produced those results on the grounds that it is theoretically "more democratic" should consequently be reminded that democracy isn't an end in itself but merely the least bad means toward the end of individual freedom; such that, as Aristotle warned us, there can be both too little of it (tyranny) and too much (mob rule).

Because political parties are more akin to private clubs than governmental entities, they can choose their nominees any way they wish, and there is certainly no constitutional requirement for them to hold primaries nor a constitutional right for citizens to vote in any that are held.

With such caveats in mind, it is a fairly safe bet that party elites (yes, the dreaded "establishment") can choose better candidates who are also better prepared to govern if elected than today's primary voters do.

Returning the nomination process back to governors, mayors, and senators would also mean a return of our politics from the woke and MAGA fringes toward what Arthur Schlesinger called "the vital center": if anything, it would, as the convention-based nominating systems of the past did, beneficially marginalize such extremes.

It might be heretical to suggest it, but our efforts to make everything more democratic might be undermining the stability of democracy.

Just as government works best when it is kept limited, democracy works best when we recognize the limits of democracy.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.