U.S. announces five arrested in child exploitation investigation in Northwest Arkansas

by Tom Sissom | Today at 3:59 a.m.

A three-day operation ended in five child-exploitation arrests, helped three human-trafficking victims and rescued two endangered children in Northwest Arkansas, according to a news release from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

The effort partnered more than 20 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and nongovernmental organizations during a child exploitation and human trafficking recovery initiative.

The operation's first goal was to identify, locate and successfully prosecute individuals seeking to engage in criminal sexual acts with minors. The second was to identify sex workers being exploited, provide immediate support services and apprehend and prosecute those exploiting them for financial gain, according to the news release.

The news release did not say who was arrested or where the arrests occurred.

Print Headline: Child exploitation arrests announced

