VA officials, lawmakers discuss PACT Act with claims deadline nearing

WASHINGTON -- Almost a year since President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has received more than 772,000 claims concerning military personnel exposed to toxic substances during their service.

The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee received an update last week regarding the PACT Act's implementation, with agency officials detailing efforts since August 2022 to connect veterans and survivors to benefits and services.

The federal law extends health care to veterans exposed to toxic substances during their military service, including individuals with illnesses tied to burn pits, which the military used for disposing chemicals and waste at bases during combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. The PACT Act additionally expanded services for veterans with conditions related to Agent Orange use during the Vietnam War and other toxic substances.

Before the PACT Act, the Department of Veterans Affairs denied 70% of disability claims involving burn pit exposure. On Tuesday, department officials announced a review studying the correlation between three different blood cancers and toxic exposure during deployments in the Middle East and southwest Asia.

"The new benefits provided under the PACT Act and our aggressive, sustained outreach efforts to connect veterans and survivors with those benefits have resulted in an increasing number of veterans pursuing their earned benefits," Joshua Jacobs, the department's undersecretary for benefits, told senators.

According to Jacobs, the Department of Veterans Affairs has processed 425,000 claims with a nearly 79% approval rate.

"As we work through each and every incoming claim, we're reminded that behind each claim is a veteran, family member or survivor," he added.

In a July 21 analysis, the department reported nearly 8,800 PACT Act claims from Arkansans since Aug. 10, 2022. About 100,000 Arkansas veterans are currently enrolled with the VA for health care purposes, including 2,500 new enrollees.

The hearing occurred at a critical point in the department's outreach to veterans and family members. Aug. 9 is the final day for parties to file a claim or submit an intent to file to remain eligible for benefits backdating to Aug. 10, 2022. Post-9/11 combat veterans who served between 2001 and 2013 have until Sept. 30 to enroll in VA health care through a one-year window created by the PACT Act.

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., expressed concerns about efforts reaching out to veterans residing in rural areas, pressing officials about whether the department is doing enough to inform individuals and families about the law.

"That's where so many of our veterans come from," the senator said.

Jacobs said the department has worked with local and state partners to identify opportunities to inform veterans about benefits. The undersecretary cited a recent trip to Caribou, Maine, to study outreach in the community.

"One of the things we've learned is don't necessarily host the outreach events at VA facilities," he said. "Go to the community where the veterans are, and we have tools and data to identify where there are underserved veterans in underserved parts of our communities."

Jacobs additionally mentioned his involvement in a "satellite media tour" with local television and radio stations, noting 8 million impressions through this effort.

"As someone that's run a lot of campaigns through the years trying to reach people for different reasons, rural radio is something in those areas that is very effective," Boozman stated.

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is hosting a PACT Act Summer VetFest on Saturday at its Fayetteville facility with additional activities and carnival fare for attendees. The event will go from 3-7 p.m. at 1100 N. College Ave., in Fayetteville.

A Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System official told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that about 550 people attended a PACT Act event last week at the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center in North Little Rock. Both VA health care systems have organized outreach and screening events with community partners to encourage new claims.