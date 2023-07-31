Verlander may be packing bags after win No. 250

NEW YORK -- Justin Verlander earned his 250th career victory in what could be his final start for the New York Mets, who beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Sunday after trading Max Scherzer to Texas.

Francisco Lindor homered and had three hits for the fourth-place Mets (50-55), who took three of four from last-place Washington. Pete Alonso drove in two runs.

With Scherzer and closer David Robertson traded away in the past few days, it's possible Verlander could be next as the disappointing Mets look to get younger and improve their farm system. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is signed through next season with a potential option for 2025. He also has a no-trade clause.

Verlander said he intended to speak with General Manager Billy Eppler after being surprised by the Scherzer trade.

"I think it largely depends on how the organization views next year. I think Max is a tough sign for trying to go back at it," Verlander said. "So I'm committed to trying to win a championship here, but if the organization decides that that's not exactly the direction that they think is a best fit for next year and go for it again next year then yeah, I would be more open to it."

Verlander (6-5) allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings to become the 49th major leaguer to reach 250 wins.

"It's pretty special," he said. "You don't play the game for accomplishments. You don't play it for big, flashy numbers or whatever. But as this game has a way of doing, sometimes you get a little kick in the butt.

"It's a moment that you kind of have to take a step back and appreciate, and this is one of those for me. It's pretty cool."

BRAVES 8, BREWERS 6 Matt Olson drove in five runs with two home runs and Atlanta beat Milwaukee to cap its sweep.

CARDINALS 3, CUBS 0 Steven Matz (2-7) and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and St. Louis snapped Chicago's eight-game winning streak.

PIRATES 6, PHILLIES 4 (10) Josh Palacios hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning, and Pittsburgh rallied twice from two runs down to clinch the three-game series with Philadelphia.

REDS 9, DODGERS 0 Elly De La Cruz, Joey Votto and Matt McLain homered, and Cincinnati took over sole possession of first place in the NL Central by beating Los Angeles.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 3, BLUE JAYS 2 (10) Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning and Los Angeles beat Toronto to avoid a three-game sweep.

GUARDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 0 Jose Ramirez homered twice as Cleveland earned a split of the four-game series with Chicago.

ORIOLES 9, YANKEES 3 Adam Frazier hit a three-run home run during a seven-run first inning as Baltimore defeated New York.

RAYS 8, ASTROS 2 Brandon Lowe hit a two-run home run and drove in three, Josh Lowe capped a four-run first with a three-run double and Tampa Bay beat Houston.

ROYALS 2, TWINS 1 Freddy Fermin hit a home run, Ryan Yarbrough (4-5) gave up one run over seven innings and Kansas City completed a sweep of Minnesota.

INTERLEAGUE

GIANTS 4, RED SOX 3 (11) Joc Pederson singled in Patrick Bailey in the 11th inning, and San Francisco earned its first home series win against Boston since 2004.

MARINERS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 0 Luis Castillo threw six sharp innings, J.P. Crawford connected for a home run and Seattle took two of three games over Arizona.

MARLINS 8, TIGERS 6 Garrett Cooper and Jean Segura homered, newly acquired relievers Jorge Lopez (5-2) and David Robertson played key roles and Miami beat Detroit.

PADRES 5, RANGERS 3 Gary Sanchez homered twice, Juan Soto doubled in Fernando Tatis Jr. from first base and left-hander Blake Snell (8-8) had another strong start for San Diego, who beat Texas for a three-game sweep.

ROCKIES 2, ATHLETICS 0 Ty Blach (1-0) tossed five innings, Ryan McMahon drove in both runs, and Colorado salvaged the final game of the three-game series with Oakland.