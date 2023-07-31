Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded July 20-26 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
July 20
Vicente Barron, 59, and Irene Avina Veleta, 54, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Matthew Joe McCoy, 38, and Amanda Jane Naples, 38, both of Fayetteville
Harry Noel Rios Moreno, 29, and Clara Garay Martinez, 41, both of Springdale
Taylor Dayne Spencer, 34, and Laramie Shea Wall, 31, both of Fayetteville
July 21
Kevin Almaraz, 21, and Itzel Velazquez, 21, both of Springdale
Abel Jacob Baer, 23, and Hannah Rose Blair, 23, both of Fayetteville
Michael Lavell Barnes, 43, and Sarah Elayne McGonigal, 42, both of Fayetteville
Brandon Michael Dean, 26, and Alyssa Rochelle Reed, 29, both of Fayetteville
Alexander James Doshier, 21, Tontitown, and Reannah Paige Huffstetler, 21, Van Buren
Gavin Shae Goodman, 33, and Kimberlee Lynn Marrs, 25, both of Springdale
William Tutt Holland, 41, and Carla Marie Bourke, 37, both of Fayetteville
Francisco Marquez Mandujano, 39, and Lily Ann Hanan, 43, both of Siloam Springs
Bryan Joel Matute Arzu, 37, and Carina Albarran-Chavez, 38, both of Springdale
Rene Munoz, 25, and Ana Luisa Zamora-Gil, 25, both of Fayetteville
Hector Rene Ortiz Espinoza, 33, and Ivonne Ponce Rodriguez, 28, both of Fayetteville
Travis Landon Parrish, 27, and Jessica Anne Czarnecki, 28, both of Fayetteville
Aldair Salgado Reza, 25, and Janelle Nunez, 24, both of Springdale
Kori Samuel, 32, and Anna Otko, 26, both of Springdale
Arles Obed Vasquez Martinez, 34, and Justin James Burgess, 30, both of Springdale
July 24
Jake Dalton Collishaw, 26, and Hannah Karas, 25, both of Fayetteville
Seth Hayden Daniell, 27, Arkadelphia, and Hannah Marie Saunders, 26, Saint Paul
Grant Michael French, 25, and Madison Brooke Hill, 25, both of Farmington
Bryce Maxwell Kearns, 26, and Kimberly Ann Crown, 25, both of Farmington
Carlos Xavier Morales Carrillo, 32, and Adriana Carolina Bolivar Rodiguez, 22, both of Fayetteville
Steven Tyler Standefer, 39, and Destiny LeighAnn Shepperson, 25, both of Farmington
July 25
Hugo Ernesto Aquino, 33, and Adrianna Idel Avelar, 19, both of Springdale
Clinton Jon Degg, 46, and Amy Nichole Powers, 38, both of Lowell
Kevin Ernesto Lara-Batres, 23, and Ruby Vega, 23, both of Springdale
Stuart Gordon Rucker, 35, and Robin Marie Shinabery, 34, both of Fayetteville
Paul Gilberto Salcedo Lopez, 26, and Jenifer Paola Rivera Lopez, 25, both of Fayetteville
July 26
Lane Hunter Breeden, 28, and Aubree Leigh Alden, 27, both of Rogers
Johnny Lee Cogburn, 76, and Sharon Ann Cogburn, 66, both of Fayetteville
Danny Ray George, 39, and Tracee Jane Marrs, 38, both of Springdale
Steven Campbell Holloway, 34, and Jenny Renee Henson, 53, both of Fayetteville
Larin Wayne McCulley, 38, and Christy Marie Carr, 40, both of Fayetteville
Luke Lenard Scruton, 36, Springdale, and Lauren Lee Regina Sayre, 40 Farmington
Emmanuel Kwadwo Sekyere, 31, and Laurelle Joy Hostetler, 32, both of Green Forest