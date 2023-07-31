Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded July 20-26 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

July 20

Vicente Barron, 59, and Irene Avina Veleta, 54, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Matthew Joe McCoy, 38, and Amanda Jane Naples, 38, both of Fayetteville

Harry Noel Rios Moreno, 29, and Clara Garay Martinez, 41, both of Springdale

Taylor Dayne Spencer, 34, and Laramie Shea Wall, 31, both of Fayetteville

July 21

Kevin Almaraz, 21, and Itzel Velazquez, 21, both of Springdale

Abel Jacob Baer, 23, and Hannah Rose Blair, 23, both of Fayetteville

Michael Lavell Barnes, 43, and Sarah Elayne McGonigal, 42, both of Fayetteville

Brandon Michael Dean, 26, and Alyssa Rochelle Reed, 29, both of Fayetteville

Alexander James Doshier, 21, Tontitown, and Reannah Paige Huffstetler, 21, Van Buren

Gavin Shae Goodman, 33, and Kimberlee Lynn Marrs, 25, both of Springdale

William Tutt Holland, 41, and Carla Marie Bourke, 37, both of Fayetteville

Francisco Marquez Mandujano, 39, and Lily Ann Hanan, 43, both of Siloam Springs

Bryan Joel Matute Arzu, 37, and Carina Albarran-Chavez, 38, both of Springdale

Rene Munoz, 25, and Ana Luisa Zamora-Gil, 25, both of Fayetteville

Hector Rene Ortiz Espinoza, 33, and Ivonne Ponce Rodriguez, 28, both of Fayetteville

Travis Landon Parrish, 27, and Jessica Anne Czarnecki, 28, both of Fayetteville

Aldair Salgado Reza, 25, and Janelle Nunez, 24, both of Springdale

Kori Samuel, 32, and Anna Otko, 26, both of Springdale

Arles Obed Vasquez Martinez, 34, and Justin James Burgess, 30, both of Springdale

July 24

Jake Dalton Collishaw, 26, and Hannah Karas, 25, both of Fayetteville

Seth Hayden Daniell, 27, Arkadelphia, and Hannah Marie Saunders, 26, Saint Paul

Grant Michael French, 25, and Madison Brooke Hill, 25, both of Farmington

Bryce Maxwell Kearns, 26, and Kimberly Ann Crown, 25, both of Farmington

Carlos Xavier Morales Carrillo, 32, and Adriana Carolina Bolivar Rodiguez, 22, both of Fayetteville

Steven Tyler Standefer, 39, and Destiny LeighAnn Shepperson, 25, both of Farmington

July 25

Hugo Ernesto Aquino, 33, and Adrianna Idel Avelar, 19, both of Springdale

Clinton Jon Degg, 46, and Amy Nichole Powers, 38, both of Lowell

Kevin Ernesto Lara-Batres, 23, and Ruby Vega, 23, both of Springdale

Stuart Gordon Rucker, 35, and Robin Marie Shinabery, 34, both of Fayetteville

Paul Gilberto Salcedo Lopez, 26, and Jenifer Paola Rivera Lopez, 25, both of Fayetteville

July 26

Lane Hunter Breeden, 28, and Aubree Leigh Alden, 27, both of Rogers

Johnny Lee Cogburn, 76, and Sharon Ann Cogburn, 66, both of Fayetteville

Danny Ray George, 39, and Tracee Jane Marrs, 38, both of Springdale

Steven Campbell Holloway, 34, and Jenny Renee Henson, 53, both of Fayetteville

Larin Wayne McCulley, 38, and Christy Marie Carr, 40, both of Fayetteville

Luke Lenard Scruton, 36, Springdale, and Lauren Lee Regina Sayre, 40 Farmington

Emmanuel Kwadwo Sekyere, 31, and Laurelle Joy Hostetler, 32, both of Green Forest