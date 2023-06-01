2 accidents kill Jonesboro, NLR men

Two people were killed and another hurt in two wrecks on Arkansas roads Tuesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from authorities.

Jonathan Wray, 38, of Jonesboro died of injuries suffered in a head-on collision around 8:20 a.m. on Arkansas 18 in Craighead County, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

The 2011 Subaru that Wray was driving crossed the centerline and hit a 2023 Ram 3500, injuring the driver, 59-year-old Gary Fultner of Hoxie, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the report says.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Mark Lorge, 71, of North Little Rock was killed around 8:05 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a 2007 Ford F-150 at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Osage Drive, according to a preliminary report from North Little Rock police.

Officers found Lorge lying in the middle of the roadway, a Wednesday news release from the department states, and the driver of the Ford, a 66-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. No charges had been filed against him as of Wednesday evening.

An officer investigating the crash reported that it was partly cloudy and the road was dry at the time.