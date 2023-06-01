The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF MAY 31, 2023

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-22-341. Nahaman Solores Castillo v. State of Arkansas, from Conway County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Wood, JJ., agree.

CV-22-384. Casey Cathey v. Karley Altazan, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Second Division. Affirmed. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

CV-22-801. April Bradley v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-22-483. Carl Skaggs v. State of Arkansas, from Johnson County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

CR-22-453. Dale Buckley v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett, Thyer, Wood, Hixson, and Brown, JJ., agree. Abramson, Virden, and Murphy, JJ., dissent.

CR-23-5. Quintin Bailey v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-22-269. Martha Hughes v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Motion to withdraw denied; rebriefing in merit format ordered. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

CV-22-240. Celeste Vereen v. Charles Vereen, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

CV-22-718. Celeste Vereen v. Charles Vereen, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-22-481. Carl Skaggs v. State of Arkansas, from Franklin County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Klappenbach and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CV-20-508. Wilmington Savings Fund Society d/b/a Christiana Trust, Trustee for BCAT 2015-4-BTT v. Milton A. Smith and L&M&M Corporation, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Third Division. Reversed and remanded. Klappenbach and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-22-452. Rhys Franklin v. State of Arkansas, from Scott County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Thyer, Wood, Hixson, and Murphy, JJ., agree. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, Klappenbach, and Brown, JJ., dissent.

CR-22-531. Nedra Fields v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

CR-22-583. Albert B. Mitchell v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Remanded to settle, if necessary, and supplement the record; rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

CV-22-666. Lester Perry v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Abramson, Gladwin, and Thyer, JJ., agree. Gruber and Brown, JJ., dissent.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-21-588. Lara Wilkerson (Formerly Durham) v. Randall Durham, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CV-22-703. Brian Peterson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-22-263. Jeremy Durkin v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

CR-22-785. Correy Crawford v. State of Arkansas, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Chickasawba District. Affirmed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

E-22-290. Cassandra White v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded for further findings. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-22-569. Whitney Scruggs v. State of Arkansas, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-22-620. Sarah Stewart v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Carroll County Circuit Court, Eastern District. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-22-144. Michael Dewayne Carr v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-21-247. JKC Cellars, LLC; Old Fort Furniture, LLC; GrowFresh, LLC; Krijo Investments, LLC; and Decanter Family Revocable Trust v. Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-22-734. Robert Corinth Wilson v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Affirmed. Thyer and Wood, JJ., agree.

CV-22-709. Stephanie Watts v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Thyer and Wood, JJ., agree.

E-22-215. Angela Goodwin v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded for further findings. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CR-22-691. Jonathan Hodnett v. State of Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to be relieved granted. Barrett and Wood, JJ., agree.

CV-23-6. Christopher Sturgeon v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CV-20-555. Joyce Hetrick, Co-Trustee of the Jarrell Sams and Gladys Sams Irrevocable Trust v. The Estate of Gladys Sams, Deceased, by Charles Gray, Personal Representative, from Conway County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CV-22-711. Stephanie Watts v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Barrett and Thyer, JJ., agree.