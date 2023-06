Camden, circa 1908: On a card of Morgan's Rexall Drug Store was penned, "This is not so nice as some of the other drug stores. Will look for some better ones. ... I'm sending this on so you can put it in your album." Someone apparently collected drugstore postcards. Morgan's had a long soda fountain on the left, and a large case of cigars on the right.

