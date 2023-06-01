Arkansas State expands options under master of science in engineering

The Master of Science in Engineering program offered by Arkansas State University will split into three separate degree programs starting this fall.

The new degree options will be Master of Science in Civil Engineering (MSCE), Master of Science in Electrical Engineering (MSEE) and Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering (MSME), according to the university. The program changes were approved by the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board in January, and launching the new programs has already triggered a significant uptick in applicants.

Each of the three options will include thesis and non-thesis options, with a credit-hour requirement of 30 for both options, according to Zahid Hossain, program director and professor of civil engineering. In the thesis option, students will prepare a research proposal and complete a master's thesis, which is similar to the current MSE program, but in the newly added non-thesis option of MSCE, MSEE and MSME programs students will complete only coursework, which includes three credit hours of independent study as a capstone project.

Additionally, ASU engineering students can be admitted to an Accelerated MSCE, MSEE or MSME program in which they can complete their degree in a year while completing up to 12 of the 30 credit hours during their undergraduate (bachelor of science degree) program of study.

"With the approval of the new Accelerated MS programs, all five master of science programs in the college (including computer science and engineering management) are now offered in an early entry format," Abhijit Bhattacharyya, dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science, said in a news release from the university. "This provides a powerful incentive to our undergraduate students to go for advanced studies at the master's level while looking at a substantially shorter time to degree, while being employed full time. Those opting for the thesis option can define a project in their workplace to which they will be seeking an innovative solution. This is a win-win for students and employers alike."

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects nearly 140,000 new jobs for engineers in this decade, and engineers had a median annual wage of $104,000 in 2021. That was more than double the median wage for other workers.