ASC announces June event line-up

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' June program line-up includes a production of Rock of Ages, the Art Rocks Summer Bash and summer camps.

Tickets On Sale: "Rock of Ages"-- June 1

ASC will open ticket sales June 1 for its production of "Rock of Ages." Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 28-29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30. The production is in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at 701 S. Main St. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank, according to a news release.

This tribute to classic rock was written by Chris D'Arienzo and arranged and orchestrated by Ethan Popp. It is directed by Lindsey Collins and Joel Anderson, with musical direction by Bethany Gere and choreography by Heather Sweat Bankhead.

With music from bands such as Styx, Bon Jovi, and Whitesnake, "Rock of Ages" is set in Hollywood at the end of the 1980s. When a development company comes to town with plans to turn the Sunset Strip into another capitalist strip mall, it's up to a group of wannabe rockers to save the day -- and the music, according to a synopsis.

The electric score features favorite '80s rock anthems and power ballads, including "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," "Here I Go Again," and "Don't Stop Believin'."

Tickets are $20 for ASC members and seniors, and $25 for nonmembers. They can be purchased at asc701.org/theater/rock-of-ages. This production includes mature themes, sexual innuendo/situations, adult language, and is in a bar setting. People should use discretion when purchasing tickets for younger audience members, according to the release.

For details, contact Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Opening Reception: "Blueprints" by Dustyn Bork -- June 2

The Arts & Science Center will host a reception for its newest exhibition "Blueprints" by Batesville artist Dustyn Bork from 5-9 p.m. June 2 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The reception takes place during ASC's ART ROCKS! Summer Bash event.

The work is inspired by architecture in various stages of building and renewal. Bork's works incorporate techniques of collage, relief printmaking and screen printing. The exhibition is in conjunction with Bork's artist residency later this summer at The ARTSpace, featuring printmaking workshops for different age groups. The program is supported by a grant from Synergy Forum Inc.

Live@5 featuring Port City Blues Society-- June 2

The Port City Blues Society Players will perform from 5-9 p.m. June 2 during ASC's Live@5 concert series and is part of ART ROCKS! Summer Bash. The group's members include Lex Capraitalia (drums), Gene "Pops" Cooper (keyboard), Jerry A. McCoy (guitar and vocals), Mark Morgan, Dave Sadler (guitar and vocals), George "Butch" Scaife (guitar and vocals), and C. Roscoe Willis (bass). The Port City Blues Society is dedicated to preserving the blues art form in Pine Bluff and Southeast Arkansas, according to the release.

ASC's Live@5 concert series, sponsored by MK Distributors, is home to live jazz, blues, and rock & roll at 5 p.m. on the first Friday of each month.

ART ROCKS! Summer Bash -- June 2-3

Patrons are invited to join ASC for ART ROCKS! Summer Bash at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. June 2 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3. Proceeds will benefit ASC's newly expanded school-integrated youth outreach programs.

On June 2, patrons will hear live music from the Port City Blues Society, an opening reception for "Blueprints" by Dustyn Bork, and live artist demos from Amy Darragh of Creative Cords Macrame, painter John Kushmaul, and artist-in-residence Alice Aida Ayers. ASC will raffle off artwork donated by Greta Kresse.

Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Patrons can purchase food from Lucy Mae's Southern Foods and B's Sweet Treatz & Desirez. Complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available.

On June 3, ASC will provide free hands-on family-friendly activities including face painting, games, treats, kid's karaoke, a spin-art bike and chalk art.

This event is sponsored by Relyance Bank, Pine Bluff Heating & Air, Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co. Highlands Pellets and MK Distributors. For details, contact Morgun Henson at mhenson@asc701.org, call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org/art-rocks-summer-bash.

Fused Glass Class with Alice Aida Ayers -- June 3 and June 10

The Arts & Science Center will host a two-part Fused Glass Class with artist-in-residence Alice Aida Ayers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, June 3 and June 10, at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

The workshop will begin with the basics of fused glass, including safety practices, introduction to materials, pattern creation and glass-cutting. Over the next two sessions, participants will practice cutting and grinding glass, learn the basics of using a kiln, and learn bottle cutting and slumping. Participants will finish the class with an understanding of fused glass art, and will take home their own creative works of art. This event is for ages 12 and older.

The cost is $185 for ASC members and $222 for nonmembers. Attendees can save 25 percent with the discount code GLASS25. To register, visit asc701.org/class/fused-glass or call (870) 536-3375. For details, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org.

Poetry Camp -- June 5-9 and June 12-16

Ages 12-17 are invited to attend Poetry Camp from 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 5-9 and June 12-16 at ASC. The cost is $190 for ASC members and $240 for nonmembers.Instructor Tru Poet will lead campers through the ins and outs of performance and delivery. Students will be introduced to the skills of self-expression through poetry, and will gain a deep understanding and appreciation of poems written by others, according to the release.

Thanks to generous donors of ASC's Adopt a Camper program, the museum encourages all parents to fill out a scholarship application when completing the camper form.

This program was made possible by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Registeration is available at asc701.org/summer-camps.

Second Saturday Family FunDay: Screen Printing On A Tote Bag -- June 10Patrons may join ASC for Second Saturday Family FunDay: Screen Printing On A Tote Bag, from 1-3 p.m., June 10 at ASC, 701 S. Main St. Participants will learn about screen printing and create a unique tote bag. Participants will get hands-on screen printing experience by transferring a pre-stenciled design on a bag. This event is open to all ages and no registration is required.ASC's Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly, hands-on arts and science activities. It is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation. For details, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Yoga in The Loft with FloEssence -- June 17

Ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor FloEssence every third Saturday of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is June 17. This class is part of ASC's Flex Pay program, with $15 being the recommended price. Yoga in the Loft takes place in the Loft Gallery at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

FloEssence will lead participants through an hour of yoga followed by guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome.

Advanced registration is required and sign up is available at asc701.org/yoga or by calling (870) 536-3375. Participants may use provided yoga mats or bring their own. Please wear yoga-appropriate attire. For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org. The sesssion is sponsored by Angela White Smith, Realtor -- eXp Realty.

Spill the Ink: Poetry Slam -- June 17

The community is invited to participate in ASC's first slam poetry competition, Spill the Ink, from 6-9:30 p.m. June 17. This event will be hosted by Tru Poet at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC, 701 S. Main St. Participants can win cash prizes: $500 for first-place, $300 for second, and $100 for third. Contestants must be 16 years or older. Advanced registration is required. The competition entry is $25 for ASC members and $30 for nonmembers.

The public is invited to attend and watch the competition for $10 for ASC members and $15 for nonmembers. This program was made possible by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. For details and to register, visit asc701.org/spill-the-ink or contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org.

Art Pro Camp -- June 19-23

Ages 12-17 are invited to attend Art Pro Camp from 9 a.m.-noon June 19-23. The cost is $95 for ASC members and $120 for nonmembers. The camp has a maximum capacity of 15.

Instructor Asia Brown will combine lessons in drawing, painting, printmaking and sculpture through an exploration of current ASC exhibitions. Students will focus on artistic methods and the creative process while creating their own two-dimensional and three-dimensional projects.

Thanks to generous donors of ASC's Adopt a Camper program, the museum encourages all parents to fill out a scholarship application when completing the camper form. Patrons may register at asc701.org/summer-camps.

Theater Pro Camp -- June 19-23 and June 26-30

Ages 12-17 are invited to attend Theater Pro Camp from 1-4 p.m. June 19-23, and June 26-30. The camp has a maximum capacity of 15 and costs $190 for ASC members and $240 for nonmembers.

Instructors Tyler Lewis and Keiren Minter will guide campers through theater preparation, collaboration and exploration. By combining acting, voice, movement training and performance skills, students will develop skills needed for theater performance and be empowered to grow and advance their creativity in a fun and supportive environment. Campers will work with props and costumes to perform numbers and scenes from various plays and musicals, according to the release.

The camp will conclude with a performance open to the public June 30. Thanks to generous donors of ASC's Adopt a Camper program, the museum encourages all parents to fill out a scholarship application when completing the camper form. Patrons may register at asc701.org/summer-camps.

ASC Production: "The Last Five Years"-- June 22-25

ASC will hold performances for "The Last Five Years" at 7:30 p.m. June 22-24, and 2 p.m. June 25. The production is in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St.

"The Last Five Years" is written and composed by Jason Robert Brown. It is directed by Bethany Gere. The three-person cast consists of Emily Burris of Little Rock, J. Tyler Lewis of Little Rock, and Kasey Rowland of Pine Bluff.

"'The Last Five Years' is an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their 20s who fall in and out of love over the course of five years... The show's unconventional structure tells the story of Cathy, who tells her story backwards, while Jamie tells his story chronologically. The two characters only meet once -- at their wedding in the middle of the show," according to a synopsis.

Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, and $18 for nonmembers. They can be purchased at asc701.org/theater/the-last-five-years. This production includes mature themes and adult language/content. Patrons should use discretion when purchasing tickets for young teens.

For details, contact Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

