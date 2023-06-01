CARTI’s 20th Tour de Rock set for Saturday morning





CARTI is estimating about 1,000 cyclists from around Arkansas and the South will take part in its 20th Tour de Rock on Saturday. Shotgun starts for all routes begin at 6:20 a.m. at Washington Avenue and Vine Street in North Little Rock.

Riders can register for routes of 25, 50, 62 or 100 miles or join the pace group, which aims to complete the 100-mile endurance ride in under five hours. Register online in advance through today at CARTI.com/tourderock. You can still register in person, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday at the Heifer Pavilion, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, and from 6-6:30 the morning of the race at the starting point.

Entry fee is $75 to take part in the 25-mile ride; $85 for 50, 62 or 100 miles; $200 to join the pace group. Just want a jersey? Donate $100. Proceeds go to CARTI's Patient Assistance Program, which provides support services, such as transportation and lodging, to reduce potential barriers to treatment.

CARTI will host an after-party, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Heifer Pavilion with music, a taco bar and a beer garden. If you are not a rider but want to attend, tickets are $30.

COMEDY

Screen to stage

Beaumont Bacon, who appeared in the movies "Jerry Maguire" and "Paulie Shore Is Dead," headlines shows this week at the Loony Bin Comedy Club, which recently returned to the Breckenridge Village Shopping Center, North Rodney Parham Road and Interstate 430, after spending a few weeks downtown while their space recovered from the March 31 tornado. Joe Moffett, from the cast of "Tulsa King," is the featured act. The club is admitting only patrons 18 and older given that the show has adult content. Showtime is 8 p.m. today ($12), 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday ($17). Ash Newland headlines a show at the club at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20. Call (501) 581-1742 or visit lr.loonybincomedy.com.

ART

ART ROCKS! bash

"Blueprints," works by Batesville artist Dustyn Bork inspired by architecture in various stages of building and renewal incorporating collage, relief printmaking and screenprinting, goes on display with a reception, 5-9 p.m. Friday in the Loft Space at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. The reception is also in conjunction with the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' ART ROCKS! Summer Bash. The exhibition will be up through Aug. 12. Bork will be in residence and leading printmaking workshops later this summer at The ARTSpace. Support comes from a grant from Synergy Forum Inc. Admission is free. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

From 5-9 p.m. Friday at The ARTSpace on Main, the ART ROCKS! Summer Bash will also feature artist demonstrations from Amy Darragh of Creative Cords Macrame (woven wall hangings), painter John Kushmaul (landscape) and Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas artist-in-residence Alice Aida Ayers (one-of-a-kind stained glass pieces). The center will raffle off artwork donated by Greta Kresse.

Patrons can buy and enjoy food from Lucy Mae's Southern Foods and B's Sweet Treatz & Desirez. Complimentary alcoholic beverages and soft drinks will be available. Entry is $10, $5 for Arts & Science Center members; proceeds benefit the center's newly expanded school-integrated youth outreach programs.

From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, the center will provide free hands-on family-friendly activities including face painting, games, treats, kid's karaoke, a spin-art bike and chalk art.

Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org/art-rocks-summer-bash.

MUSIC

Choir Camp

Subiaco Abbey and Academy in Subiaco is hosting its annual Arkansas Interfaith Conference Choir Camp for students who have completed grades 3-12. The camp requires only a love of singing and music; no prior choral experience or choir membership is necessary.

The camp, established in 1976 by Little Rock's Trinity Episcopal Cathedral and sponsored by the Arkansas Interfaith Conference of Churches and Synagogues, offers an intensive music program with classes in choral singing, handbells, liturgy, Broadway song and dance, history, poetry and art, with a camp staff of more than 30 lay people and clergy.

Fee is $360 for the first camper, $300 for each additional camper from the same family. Enrollment is limited to 120. Visit choircamp.org/register.

Riders wait at a North Little Rock intersection for the start of the 25-mile ride in the 2019 CARTI Tour de Rock. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Staton Breidenthal)



"Jerry Maguire" cast member Beaumont Bacon headlines shows today-Saturday at the Loony Bin Comedy Club, which recently returned to Little Rocks tornado-torn Breckenridge Village Shopping Center; Joe Moffett, from the cast of "Tulsa King," is the featured act. Ash Newland headlines a Sunday-night show.



