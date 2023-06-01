Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

County to take part in trail

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:41 a.m.
A sign promoting the Arkansas Diamonds flowers program is shown at the Arkansas Flower & Garden Show in this January 2016 file photo. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Janet B. Carson)

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service's Horticulture Department is participating in the Arkansas Diamond Flower Trail 2023.

Arkansas Diamonds are locally grown plants proven to be tough and thrive in Arkansas. New plant selections are chosen and released each year. This program is a partnership of the Arkansas Green Industry Association, the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, local growers and local independent garden centers, according to a news release.

The goal is to educate Arkansas gardeners about plants that consistently perform well in the area so that gardeners are more successful, the release said.

The Arkansas Diamonds program also serves to promote local growers and local independent garden centers in the state, according to Timothy Wallace, county extension and horticulture agent.

This year's trail plants are Angelonia Angelmist Spreading Purple, Cuphea FloriGlory series, Evolvulus Beach Bum Blue and Evolvulus Blue MY Mind.

The plants were planted by Wallace and members of the Jefferson County Master Gardeners on May 18 in the Youth Demonstration Garden at the Cooperative Extension Service, 500 Idaho St.

Details: Timothy Wallace, county extension agent, (870) 534-1033 or twallace@uada.edu.

Print Headline: County to take part in trail

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT