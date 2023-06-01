EDITORIAL: Grammar crackers

You think I'd crumble?

You think I'd lay down and die?

Oh no, not [me].

I will survive.

--almost Gloria Gaynor

Nobody is perfect when it comes to grammar, not even Conan the Grammarian. However, we're increasingly perplexed by the misuse of grammar by people in general, which is troubling in itself, but even more so in advertisements and in broadcasting.

We can live with songwriters who purposely misuse grammar because "Julio and I are down by the schoolyard" doesn't have the same ring to it.

We were reminded of this when we heard a radio ad the other day for a local car dealership. The ad was talking about, as you might expect, buying a car from somewhere besides the one paying for the ad and being disappointed with it.

The character in the conversation said something like, "Oh man, I shoulda went to ..."

Horrors!!! Maybe if he'd "gone" to the dealership, he would have received a better deal.

Some may say they "could care less" about these subversions of the King's English, but they'd be wrong. Some of us are such huge fans of the Arkansas Razorbacks, indeed, we could care less about them and still remain freakishly supportive.

Speaking of the Arkansas Razorbacks, it's perfectly accurate and a fact of life to say, "the Hogs will never loose another game." Why? Because teams don't loose games.

Look for a coming editorial near you, when we explain ifs, ans, and buts. This is newspaper gold!