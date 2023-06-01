EDITORIAL: Witch way?

Don't look now, but there's another witch hunt underway in the United States, or so some would have you believe. These days, far removed from the Salem witch hunts of the 1690s in Massachusetts, a witch hunt does not involve the crime of sickening the livestock, but it does involve sickening the rest of us.

Today's news comes from Texas. The state attorney general there, Ken Paxton, who has served in that position since he was elected in 2014, was impeached by the Texas House of Representatives for numerous allegations. Many of these have followed him since his very first days in office for the better part of a decade.

Like the U.S. impeachment process, he will now face trial in the Senate.

What should trouble him the most: Republicans maintain an 85-64 majority in the Texas House. Assuming all 64 Democrats voted for impeachment, that leaves only 28 out of 85 Republicans who voted against his ouster.

Yes, 67 percent of Republicans in the Texas House voted to throw their fellow Republican out of office for misdeeds. It was overwhelming and bipartisan.

Call it what you will, but a witch hunt it's not.