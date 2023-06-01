Eight people arrested on various charges in Washington County

Fayetteville

Elizabeth Williamson, 22, of 944 N. Storer Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Williamson was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $5,500 bond.

James Rowe, 21, of 6316 W. Copperridge Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battery and assault on a family member. Rowe was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $35,000 bond.

Greenland

Bradley Workman, 32, of Stilwell, Okla., was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Workman was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

Alan Hernandez Hernande, 25, of 945 Terry Lane in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with rape, aggravated assault, domestic battery and kidnapping. Hernande was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Naomi Milne, 24, of 620 Oak Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Milne was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Tontitown

Brittany Thompson, 31, of Grove, Okla., was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Thompson was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Dalton Williams, 30, of 609 S. Main Ave. in Lincoln, was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual assault. Williams was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Michael Curtis, 44, of 18175 S. Black Oak Road in Winslow, was arrested Monday in connection with being a registered sex offender on a school campus. Curtis was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.