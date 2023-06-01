Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer serve up food for fans in Springdale

Cedric the Entertainer (from left) and Anthony Anderson serve barbecue to fans, Wednesday, May 31, 2023 along Emma Ave. in Downtown Springdale. Actor and comedian duo Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer visited Springdale for a community barbecue that is part of filming for their new show Kings of BBQ on A+E. They partnered with Yeyos owner Rafael Rios to provide food for a line of hungry fans along with Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse and his wife. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Print Headline: Food for fans

