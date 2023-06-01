Get to know: ’24 target Jase Richardson

Consensus class of 2024 4-star guard Jase Richardson recently cut his list of schools to eight with Arkansas being one of them.
Richardson, 6-3, 175 pounds, of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, narrowed his list to Arkansas, Stanford, Michigan State, Virginia, Southern Cal, Alabama, Cincinnati and San Diego State.
His father, Jason, who played for Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman with the Golden State Warriors after being selected as the No. 5 pick of the 2001 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.
Richardson and his father visited Fayetteville in September when the Hogs’ football team played Cincinnati at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 11 point guard and No. 40 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.
Nicknames: Jase, J Richy, J4
Coach Musselman is: Energetic and a comedian
Funniest basketball moment: Dunked on my teammate
If I couldn't play basketball, I would want to star in: Soccer
My mom is always on me to do: Communicate
Must watch TV: All American
Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate
What super power would you choose if given the option: Super speed
My two pet peeves are: messy people and people who talk with their mouth full
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Ja Morant
My hidden talent is: Really good at video games
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-Fil-A they have the best chicken sandwich.
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Pasta with shrimp
I will never ever eat: Tofu
Favorite junk food: Skittles or Gummy Bears
My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Skittles
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Oysters
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Zendaya
If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Madrid, Spain
I’m terrified of: Heights
Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: Football field
Love or hate horror movies and why: Love because they are interesting to watch most of the time.
Cat or dog person and why: Dog person because I have two of them
Do you think aliens exist: Maybe it’s possible
I got emotional when: We lost the state championship
Which do you prefer Twitter, snapchat, instagram or Tic Tok: Tik Tok
Best advice I’ve received: Don’t rush the process
Role model and why: Kobe Bryant taught me to fight through anything that comes your way.
Three words to describe me: Funny, crafty, intelligent
People would be surprised that I: Played the viola