DEAR HELOISE: Indeed, check washing is a real problem. It occurred in our area after postal carriers were robbed of the keys they use to access the drop boxes. It was reported that almost all the drop boxes use the same lock. There are other issues also, both fiscal and administrative, that are contributing to the decline of check acceptance, especially by smaller retailers.

First, it can't be determined at the time of checkout if the customer's account contains the funds to cover the amount of the purchase. If it doesn't, the retailer suffers a financial loss and may be assessed a fee by its own bank. Second, if the checks have to be endorsed and deposited in the bank, this becomes a time-consuming activity for the retailer, and then the retailer has to wait for the check to clear before the funds are received. A less serious issue is the time it takes to check out when a check is used. The use of a credit or debit card more or less eliminates these possible problems.

-- Tim Davis,

Kettering, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: I have an electric blanket. The care instructions say to wash it by hand, which I do with Woolite detergent in the tub. When done, I squeeze out as much of the water as I can. Then I put the blanket in the washing machine and run it on the spin cycle twice (7 minutes each). Then I spread the blanket over a rack or some chairs to dry overnight.

-- Patricia Roberts,

Bellaire, Texas

DEAR HELOISE: Mary Jane wrote about heating milk in the microwave for a cook-and-serve pudding. While she's at it, she should just make the pudding in the microwave. It's better than standing at the stove and stirring constantly. Just cook it in 2-minute intervals, stirring after each interval, until pudding is thick -- about 6 minutes. I enjoy sharing hints that I like with my daughter.

-- Lois McKinney,

Winchester, Ore.

DEAR HELOISE: I am an 85-year-old widower, and I have been cooking pudding rather easily in the microwave by stirring the powder and milk together and then microwaving in 1-minute intervals until it thickens and sets. It is a lot easier than standing over a hot stove and stirring.

-- Stephen Finner,

Barre, Vt.

