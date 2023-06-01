Kayaker at Beaver Lake finds missing Missouri doctor’s body, Benton County Sheriff’s Office confirms

The Missouri doctor found dead in Arkansas on Tuesday, more than a week after he was reported missing, was discovered in Beaver Lake by a kayaker and had what appeared to be a gunshot wound, authorities said Wednesday.

Dr. John Robert Forsyth, 49, was reported missing May 21 after failing to show up for work at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, Mo., police have said.

A kayaker called 911 at 4:43 p.m. on Tuesday after discovering a body that turned out to be Forsyth's in the lake, near the bank across from the Lost Bridge South area, according to a news release from the Benton County sheriff's office.

No further information would immediately be released, authorities said, and they didn't specify if Forsyth was shot by someone else or if the wound was self-inflicted.

Sheriff's detectives are investigating along with Missouri's Barry County sheriff's office, the Cassville Police Department and the Missouri State Police, according to the release.

The doctor's unlocked vehicle with his wallet, two phones, a laptop and other items had been found May 21 near an aquatic park in Cassville, the town in which he worked, said his brother, Richard Forsyth.

The body was found about 20 miles away.

Surveillance video from the aquatic park shows John Forsyth's black Infiniti pulling into the parking lot, and a white SUV can be seen parking near him a few minutes later, his brother said in an interview Wednesday.

"We're devastated, especially at the nature of his passing," Richard Forsyth said, adding that authorities haven't given them more details about the investigation.

The last time the two brothers met in person was at dinner May 17.

John Forsyth had recently gotten engaged to be married, his brother said, and his fiancee was the last known person to communicate with him, texting around 7 a.m. May 21.

Richard Forsyth said the family was mystified by his brother's death and rejected the theory he might have taken his own life.

"I don't believe it," he said. "John would never do that. I won't accept that possibility."

John Forsyth was the father of eight children, his brother said, and was so dedicated to his work that he never missed a day, stayed in an RV near the hospital when he was on call and was never late for his difficult shifts in the emergency room.

Messages seeking comment from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Cassville police on Wednesday were not immediately returned.

When the doctor's vehicle was found, several law enforcement agencies searched about a 9-mile radius around the aquatic park using people, dogs and drones. Forsyth's family set up a Facebook page seeking information.