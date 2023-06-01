Little Rock community center to close temporarily after emergency

Little Rock's Southwest Community Center will be closed Friday after a teenage boy was found unresponsive in the pool on Thursday, the city announced.

A lifeguard at the center at 6401 Baseline Road, about a mile south-southeast of the Interstate 30 interchange with South University Avenue, found the 18-year-old in the pool and performed "rescue measures" while staff called for emergency medical services, the city said in a news release.

The teen was then transported to UAMS Medical Center. The release didn't name the teen or list his condition.

"My sincere prayers are with the young man and his family during this difficult time," Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said in the release. "The City of Little Rock stands ready to support those impacted, including City staff who immediately responded to the emergency. We are grateful for the prompt response and care provided by our first responders and local medical professionals."

The city said it will "ensure all safety measures are in place to prevent incidents from occurring in the future," and that it urges "residents to follow all safety guidelines in and around water."