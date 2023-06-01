Little Rock police ID Monday night shooting victim as prosecutor reviews case

Little Rock police on Thursday identified the man fatally shot at an apartment complex late Monday and said a prosecutor was determining whether the killing was justified.

Dantis Evins, 30, of Little Rock died at an area hospital, a police report states.

Officers had responded to a report of a shooting around 11 p.m. Monday at Fair Oaks Apartments, 9600 W. 36th St., about 3 miles south-southeast of the Interstate 430/Interstate 630 interchange in Little Rock. The officers reported finding two shooting victims — Evins and a 17-year-old boy.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where Evins died of his wounds.

Detectives identified Antonio Holden, 32, of Little Rock as a suspect in the shootings. A prosecutor is reviewing the case file to determine whether the shooting was justified or if Holden will face criminal charges, police said.

Holden had prior unrelated warrants, and he was arrested. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail on those charges Thursday, an online inmate roster showed.

The report indicates that the two men lived in the apartment complex. Police spokesman Mark Edwards said he couldn’t offer any details about the circumstances of the shooting.