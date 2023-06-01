LIVE MUSIC: Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams to play Dugan’s Pub

TODAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Cannibal and Craft
307 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 952-6029; cannibalandcraftlr.com
9 p.m.: Solid
◼️ Dugan's Pub
401 E. Third St.
(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com
8 p.m.: Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams (no cover)
◼️ First Thursday
2814 Kavanaugh Blvd.
(501) 960-9777; hillcrestmerchants.net
5-8 p.m.: Billy Jeter Band
◼️ JJ's Grill
12111 W. Markham St.
(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Collin Kidd
◼️ Rev Room
300 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 398-1323; revroom.com
8 p.m.: Creed Fisher, with Jon Bailey ($25)
◼️ White Water Tavern
2500 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)
◼️ Willy D's
322 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, John David Hilliard
◼️ YaYa's Euro Bistro
7711 Chenal Parkway
(501) 821-1144; yayaseurobistro.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Amber Violet
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Four Quarter Bar
415 Main St.
(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
8 p.m.-1 a.m.: Mutants of the Monster Night 1 ($10)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
26611 Arkansas 365
(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
1010 Main St.
(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Raising Grey
EL DORADO
◼️ MAD House 101 Restaurant & Bar
101 E. Locust St.
(870) 444-3007; eldomad.com
8 p.m.: Adam Hood
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo
216 W. Van Buren
(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
5 p.m.: Los Roscoes
FORT SMITH
◼️ Levitt AMP
121 Riverfront Drive
(214) 912-0353; levitt.org
6-9 p.m.: Duo Divinas, with Mar Lorona (free)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Bridge Street Live
Bridge Street
(501) 321-2277; hotsprings.org
7 p.m.: Mighty Souls Brass Band
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
5321 Central Ave.
(501) 520-5522
6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
711 Central Ave.
(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com
7-10 p.m.: Kimball Davis
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
4332 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper
◼️ The Ohio Club
336 Central Ave.
(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
223 E. Front St.
(903) 824-7674
6 p.m.: Piano Man
FRIDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Dugan's Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Secondhand Cannons
◼️ The Hall
721 W. Ninth St.
(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.: Smells Like Nirvana (tribute to Nirvana), with Dead Original ($20-$40)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
9700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7 p.m.: Ship of Fools
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: The Intruders
◼️ Rev Room
8 p.m.: Zac Dunlap Band ($10 advance, $13 day of show)
◼️ Robinson Center
426 W. Markham St.
(501) 244-8800; littlerockperformancehall.com
7 p.m.: The Kentucky Headhunters, Confederate Railroad ($29-$79)
◼️ St. Joseph Farm Stand
6800 Camp Robinson Road
(501) 482-1908; stjosephcenter.org
5-8 p.m.: The Bluegrass Hogs and Carmen Lupus
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
107 River Market Ave.
(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8:30 p.m.: FreeVerse ($8-$60)
◼️ Vino's
923 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
7-11 p.m.: Black Girl Magic
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Sunny War, Stephanie Smittle ($15)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Susan Erwin Prowse, Brad Perkins
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
415 Main St.
(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Mutants of the Monster Night 2 ($12)
◼️ Simmons Bank Arena
1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive
(501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com
6:30 p.m.: Brit Floyd (tribute to Pink Floyd)
JACKSONVILLE
◼️ Hot Tails & Cocktails (formerly Jay's Sandbar)
7607 John Harden Drive
(501) 982-2900
8 p.m.: Bluestone Revival
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing
125 Madison Ave. SE
(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
CLARKSVILLE
◼️ Wrecked Canoe
1100 E. Main St.
(479) 754-0092
7 p.m.: Lindsey Watson
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: PropHunter
◼️ Kings Live Music
1020 Front St.
(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's
2235 Dave Ward Drive
(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7-10 p.m.: Shane Thornton
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
1811 E. Oak St.
(501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Stone the Crow
EL DORADO
◼️ First Financial Music Hall 101
101 E. Locust St.
(870) 444-3007; eldomad.com
8 p.m.: Dylan Scott, with Ricky Rowton ($25-$100)
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Auditorium
Blues Party
26 S. Main St.
(479) 253-7788; visiteurekasprings.com
7:30 p.m.: Ray Wylie Hubbard and Marcia Ball ($39)
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Avery Waltz
HEBER SPRINGS
◼️ SpringFest
Spring Park
120 N. Broadway
(501) 362-4901
3 p.m. -- Cavin Kemble; 4 p.m. -- Grave Yard Bluegrass Band; 7 p.m. - Get Off My Lawn
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court
420 Malvern Ave.
(501) 420-3286
6-9 p.m.: Wood N Wind
◼️ Adair Park
354 Central Ave.
(501) 321-6808
4-8:30 p.m.: Garrett Sisters and Friends
◼️ The Big Chill
910 Higdon Ferry Road
(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9 p.m.: Funkin' Gonuts
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
6:30-9 p.m.: Brooke Martin
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Unsigned
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6-9 p.m.: Josh Stewart
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: PB&J Band
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Liquid Kitty
◼️ The Rooftop Bar
340 Central Ave.
(501) 321-0001; thewatershs.com
7-10 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Sam's Pizza Pub
6:30-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper
◼️ Splash Wine Bar
325 Ouachita Ave.
(501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com
7-11 p.m.: Rusty Marshall & Bluesboy Jag
◼️ Vapors Live
315 Park Ave.
(501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com
7 p.m.: Boomtown Saints ($25-$40)
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
220 Minorca Road
(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Michael Bearden
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
2158 N. Jackson
(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: Brooklyn Fogle
MENA
◼️ Lum & Abner Music & Arts Festival
Janssen Park
(479) 394-8355; visitmena.com
10 a.m.-10 p.m. (also on Saturday): The Zac Dunlap Band, Sam Allbright & The Southern Heat, Fonky Donkey, Laurel Taylor, Magnolia Brown, Nash Brown and Backroad Revival
OZARK
◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co.
201 S. First St.
(479) 667-2739
7 p.m.: Acoustic Refugees
PINE BLUFF
◼️ ARTSPACE ON MAIN
623 S. Main St.
(870) 536-3375; www.asc701.org
5-9 p.m.: Port City Blues Society ($10)
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: The All-Star Majestic Jazz Ensemble
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar
3324 N. State Line Ave.
(870) 774-5225
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Alex & Liv
SATURDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Charlie's Place
8624 Interstate 30
(501) 562-13137
7 p.m.: Seductive Saturday, Joshua Showtime Williams, Blacc Barbi
◼️ The Hall
8 p.m.: Mustache the Band ($20-$45)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: Fred and Suzanne
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30 p.m.: PropHunter
◼️ Nexus Coffee & Creative
301 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 295-7515
2-4 p.m.: Amber Violet
◼️ Rev Room
8 p.m.: Tyler Kinch, with Bree Ogden and Bodey Jackson ($20)
◼️ River Bottom Winery
13810 Combee Lane (Roland)
(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
4-6 p.m.: Rodger King
◼️ White Water Tavern
9 p.m.: Rodney Block ($15)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Susan Erwin Prowse, Brad Perkins
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
7 p.m.-1 a.m.: Mutants of the Monster Night 3 ($15)
◼️ Pearls on the Plaza
Argenta Plaza
600 Main St.
(501) 758-1424
6 p.m.: Rodney Block and the Collective ($75-$10,000)
SHERWOOD
◼️ Moose Lodge #942
4000 E. Kiehl Ave.
(501) 835-1200
8 p.m.: Ryan Daniel
BEEBE
◼️ VFW Auxiliary Post 7769
1405 E. Center St.
(501) 882-7769
8 p.m.: The Honkytonk Kings
CABOT
◼️ HardRider Bar & Grill
6613 John Harden Drive
(501) 982-0444
8 p.m.: Jeremy Alan Jones
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall
102 Crystal Palace Drive
(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: The Joseph Logue Band
CALICO ROCK
◼️ Juniper's Back Door
131 Main St.
(870) 916-2220
7-9 p.m.: The Sparrows, featuring Terina Mitchell & Rachel Kempf
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Dirt & Younger
◼️ Kings Live Music
8 p.m.: Southmouse ($5)
◼️ The Patio Café
1156 Front St.
(501) 358-3556
8-11 a.m.: Steve Zimmerman
◼️ Skinny J's
7-10 p.m.: Ashley Morris
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Brass Tacks
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Dillon Leggett
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
519 W. Dickson St.
(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
12 p.m. 13th annual founder's crawfish boil with Maud Crawford ($20)
8:30 p.m.: Dandelion Heart, with Charlie Mellinger Band ($10)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court
6-9 p.m.: Bad Habit
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (The Fountain Room)
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
6:30-9 p.m.: Brooke Martin
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay
◼️ Farmers Market
121 Orange St.
(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com
9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Eric Gomance
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Nick Flora
◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill
6480 Central Ave.
(501) 293-1571
7-10 p.m.: Nate Turner
◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park
1701 E. Grand Ave.
(501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com
7 p.m.: We the Kingdom
◼️ Maxine's
700 Central Ave.
(501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com
9 p.m.: Sonic Fuzz, with Diet Sweets, Time Well Wasted
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: PB&J Band
Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Liquid Kitty
◼️ The Rooftop Bar
7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ Sam's Pizza Pub
6-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
◼️ Vapors Live
7:30 p.m.: Clozure, Maynium ($20)
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ Balboa Baptist Church
415 Ponce de Leon Drive
(501) 922-0155
2 p.m.: Springstreet
◼️ Balboa Clubhouse
111 Balboa Way
(501) 922-2909
6-8 p.m.: All Over the Road
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band
MENA
◼️ The Ouachitas
821 Mena St.
(479) 234-7305; theouachitas.com
7-9 p.m.: Sean Harrison
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
1222 ½ E Broadway St.
(501) 354-8937
8 p.m.: Jack Fancy ($5)
MT. IDA
◼️ Front Porch Stage
Downtown Courthouse Square
thefrontporchstage.com
7 p.m.: Bonnerdale
◼️ Sacred Heart Church Bazaar
106 N. St. Joseph
(501) 354-8113
7 p.m.: Kordsmeier
OZARK
◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co.
7 p.m.: Tooter and Payton
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ's Sports Grill
128 S. Main St.
(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com
7 p.m.: Kent Burnside Band
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Split Decision, Extra Lite
WILSON
◼️ Wilson Café
2 N. Jefferson St.
(870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com
6-8 p.m.: Aaron Headley Band
SUNDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Hall
8 p.m.: Shakey Graves, with Buffalo Hunt ($30-$50)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
7 p.m.: Blaggards ($10)
◼️ River Bottom Winery
12:30 p.m. Steve & Gene
4 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, John David Hilliard
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
8:30 p.m.: Nathan Davis
FORT SMITH
◼️ Temple Live
200 N. 11th St.
(479) 222-6186; templelive.com
8 p.m.: The Iron Maidens ($19-$29)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)
◼️ The Ohio Club
7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack
◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine
1105 Albert Pike Road
(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Sam's Pizza Pub
11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
◼️ Vapors Live
11 a.m.: BBQ and Blues Brunch with Greg "Big Papa" Binns ($10-$25)
ROGERS
◼️ Butterfield Stage at Railyard Park
201 S. First St.
(479) 631-3350; railyardlive.com
7 p.m.: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors ($10)
MONDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Ty Clayborn
◼️ Vino's
6-10 p.m.: Amygdala, BLAST, Skull of the Americas
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Joint
301 Main St., #102
(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com
7 p.m.: NSAI Central Arkansas Songwriter Showcase: Chris Fleischmann, Steve Crump, Carey Griffin; plus Michael Shipp, Robb McCormick and Courtney Sheppard ($5)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
5-7 p.m.: Puddinhead
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Townsend
◼️ University of Central Arkansas
Reynolds Performance Hall
223 Beatrice Powell St.
(501) 450-3265; arkansasmusic.org
6:30 p.m.: Arkansas Country Music Awards ($35-$100)
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
6 p.m.: Sprungbilly
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ The Ohio Club
7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack
TUESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ East End Café
20622 Arch St.
(501) 888-4444
6-8 p.m.: Steve Crump
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Jocko
◼️ White Water Tavern
7 p.m.: Tommy Stinson's Cowboys in the Campfire ($25-$100)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Travis Mobley
WEDNESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Cannibal and Craft
8 p.m.: Multi Talented
BENTON
◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill
17324 I-30 Frontage Road
(501) 794-6656
5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Morano's
2179 E. Martin Luther King
(479) 935-4800
6 p.m.: Brick Fields
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ's Sports Grill
8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam
ANNOUNCED
◼️ Iris DeMent, who was scheduled to perform May 25 at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, was ill and did not perform. A new date has not yet been announced.
TICKETS
◼️ Dave Mason performs at 7:30 p.m. July 17 at the Auditorium in Eureka Springs; tickets are $59; available at (918) 641-4495
◼️ KC and the Sunshine Band perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Oaklawn Event Center in Hot Springs, and tickets, $65-$100, are available at etix.com.
