LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS

LIVE MUSIC: Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams to play Dugan’s Pub

by Jack W. Hill | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Larry Campbell and wife Teresa Williams perform today at Little Rocks Dugans Pub beginning at 8 p.m. Multi-instrumentalist Campbell is known for touring with Bob Dylan from 1997-2004; and for touring with Levon Helm as well as prodcuing that singers two Grammy-winning albums, “Dirt Farmer” and “Electric Dirt.” He was also music director for Helms famous Midnight Ramble concerts. Campbell and Williams, herself a vocalist and guitarist, filled in for guitarist Paul Barrere for the band Little Feats 50th anniversary tour. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Ruben Garcia Carballo)


TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

307 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 952-6029; cannibalandcraftlr.com

9 p.m.: Solid

◼️ Dugan's Pub

401 E. Third St.

(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

8 p.m.: Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams (no cover)

◼️ First Thursday

2814 Kavanaugh Blvd.

(501) 960-9777; hillcrestmerchants.net

5-8 p.m.: Billy Jeter Band

◼️ JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Collin Kidd

◼️ Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8 p.m.: Creed Fisher, with Jon Bailey ($25)

◼️ White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

◼️ Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, John David Hilliard

◼️ YaYa's Euro Bistro

7711 Chenal Parkway

(501) 821-1144; yayaseurobistro.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Amber Violet

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

8 p.m.-1 a.m.: Mutants of the Monster Night 1 ($10)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Raising Grey

EL DORADO

◼️ MAD House 101 Restaurant & Bar

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 444-3007; eldomad.com

8 p.m.: Adam Hood

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo

216 W. Van Buren

(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FORT SMITH

◼️ Levitt AMP

121 Riverfront Drive

(214) 912-0353; levitt.org

6-9 p.m.: Duo Divinas, with Mar Lorona (free)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Bridge Street Live

Bridge Street

(501) 321-2277; hotsprings.org

7 p.m.: Mighty Souls Brass Band

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

7-10 p.m.: Kimball Davis

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

6 p.m.: Piano Man

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Secondhand Cannons

◼️ The Hall

721 W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Smells Like Nirvana (tribute to Nirvana), with Dead Original ($20-$40)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: Ship of Fools

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: The Intruders

◼️ Rev Room

8 p.m.: Zac Dunlap Band ($10 advance, $13 day of show)

◼️ Robinson Center

426 W. Markham St.

(501) 244-8800; littlerockperformancehall.com

7 p.m.: The Kentucky Headhunters, Confederate Railroad ($29-$79)

◼️ St. Joseph Farm Stand

6800 Camp Robinson Road

(501) 482-1908; stjosephcenter.org

5-8 p.m.: The Bluegrass Hogs and Carmen Lupus

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30 p.m.: FreeVerse ($8-$60)

◼️ Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Black Girl Magic

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Sunny War, Stephanie Smittle ($15)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Susan Erwin Prowse, Brad Perkins

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Mutants of the Monster Night 2 ($12)

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive

(501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com

6:30 p.m.: Brit Floyd (tribute to Pink Floyd)

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Hot Tails & Cocktails (formerly Jay's Sandbar)

7607 John Harden Drive

(501) 982-2900

8 p.m.: Bluestone Revival

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

CLARKSVILLE

◼️ Wrecked Canoe

1100 E. Main St.

(479) 754-0092

7 p.m.: Lindsey Watson

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: PropHunter

◼️ Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Shane Thornton

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

1811 E. Oak St.

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Stone the Crow

EL DORADO

◼️ First Financial Music Hall 101

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 444-3007; eldomad.com

8 p.m.: Dylan Scott, with Ricky Rowton ($25-$100)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Auditorium

Blues Party

26 S. Main St.

(479) 253-7788; visiteurekasprings.com

7:30 p.m.: Ray Wylie Hubbard and Marcia Ball ($39)

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Avery Waltz

HEBER SPRINGS

◼️ SpringFest

Spring Park

120 N. Broadway

(501) 362-4901

3 p.m. -- Cavin Kemble; 4 p.m. -- Grave Yard Bluegrass Band; 7 p.m. - Get Off My Lawn

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

420 Malvern Ave.

(501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Wood N Wind

◼️ Adair Park

354 Central Ave.

(501) 321-6808

4-8:30 p.m.: Garrett Sisters and Friends

◼️ The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Funkin' Gonuts

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-9 p.m.: Brooke Martin

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Unsigned

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6-9 p.m.: Josh Stewart

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: PB&J Band

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Liquid Kitty

◼️ The Rooftop Bar

340 Central Ave.

(501) 321-0001; thewatershs.com

7-10 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Sam's Pizza Pub

6:30-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Splash Wine Bar

325 Ouachita Ave.

(501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com

7-11 p.m.: Rusty Marshall & Bluesboy Jag

◼️ Vapors Live

315 Park Ave.

(501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com

7 p.m.: Boomtown Saints ($25-$40)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Michael Bearden

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Brooklyn Fogle

MENA

◼️ Lum & Abner Music & Arts Festival

Janssen Park

(479) 394-8355; visitmena.com

10 a.m.-10 p.m. (also on Saturday): The Zac Dunlap Band, Sam Allbright & The Southern Heat, Fonky Donkey, Laurel Taylor, Magnolia Brown, Nash Brown and Backroad Revival

OZARK

◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co.

201 S. First St.

(479) 667-2739

7 p.m.: Acoustic Refugees

PINE BLUFF

◼️ ARTSPACE ON MAIN

623 S. Main St.

(870) 536-3375; www.asc701.org

5-9 p.m.: Port City Blues Society ($10)

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: The All-Star Majestic Jazz Ensemble

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

3324 N. State Line Ave.

(870) 774-5225

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Alex & Liv

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlie's Place

8624 Interstate 30

(501) 562-13137

7 p.m.: Seductive Saturday, Joshua Showtime Williams, Blacc Barbi

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Mustache the Band ($20-$45)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Fred and Suzanne

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: PropHunter

◼️ Nexus Coffee & Creative

301 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 295-7515

2-4 p.m.: Amber Violet

◼️ Rev Room

8 p.m.: Tyler Kinch, with Bree Ogden and Bodey Jackson ($20)

◼️ River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: Rodger King

◼️ White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Rodney Block ($15)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Susan Erwin Prowse, Brad Perkins

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

7 p.m.-1 a.m.: Mutants of the Monster Night 3 ($15)

◼️ Pearls on the Plaza

Argenta Plaza

600 Main St.

(501) 758-1424

6 p.m.: Rodney Block and the Collective ($75-$10,000)

SHERWOOD

◼️ Moose Lodge #942

4000 E. Kiehl Ave.

(501) 835-1200

8 p.m.: Ryan Daniel

BEEBE

◼️ VFW Auxiliary Post 7769

1405 E. Center St.

(501) 882-7769

8 p.m.: The Honkytonk Kings

CABOT

◼️ HardRider Bar & Grill

6613 John Harden Drive

(501) 982-0444

8 p.m.: Jeremy Alan Jones

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: The Joseph Logue Band

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door

131 Main St.

(870) 916-2220

7-9 p.m.: The Sparrows, featuring Terina Mitchell & Rachel Kempf

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Dirt & Younger

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Southmouse ($5)

◼️ The Patio Café

1156 Front St.

(501) 358-3556

8-11 a.m.: Steve Zimmerman

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Ashley Morris

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Brass Tacks

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Dillon Leggett

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

519 W. Dickson St.

(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

12 p.m. 13th annual founder's crawfish boil with Maud Crawford ($20)

8:30 p.m.: Dandelion Heart, with Charlie Mellinger Band ($10)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Bad Habit

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (The Fountain Room)

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-9 p.m.: Brooke Martin

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay

◼️ Farmers Market

121 Orange St.

(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com

9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Eric Gomance

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Nick Flora

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

6480 Central Ave.

(501) 293-1571

7-10 p.m.: Nate Turner

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park

1701 E. Grand Ave.

(501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com

7 p.m.: We the Kingdom

◼️ Maxine's

700 Central Ave.

(501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com

9 p.m.: Sonic Fuzz, with Diet Sweets, Time Well Wasted

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: PB&J Band

Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Liquid Kitty

◼️ The Rooftop Bar

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Sam's Pizza Pub

6-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Vapors Live

7:30 p.m.: Clozure, Maynium ($20)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ Balboa Baptist Church

415 Ponce de Leon Drive

(501) 922-0155

2 p.m.: Springstreet

◼️ Balboa Clubhouse

111 Balboa Way

(501) 922-2909

6-8 p.m.: All Over the Road

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band

MENA

◼️ The Ouachitas

821 Mena St.

(479) 234-7305; theouachitas.com

7-9 p.m.: Sean Harrison

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

1222 ½ E Broadway St.

(501) 354-8937

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy ($5)

MT. IDA

◼️ Front Porch Stage

Downtown Courthouse Square

thefrontporchstage.com

7 p.m.: Bonnerdale

◼️ Sacred Heart Church Bazaar

106 N. St. Joseph

(501) 354-8113

7 p.m.: Kordsmeier

OZARK

◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co.

7 p.m.: Tooter and Payton

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill

128 S. Main St.

(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

7 p.m.: Kent Burnside Band

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Split Decision, Extra Lite

WILSON

◼️ Wilson Café

2 N. Jefferson St.

(870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com

6-8 p.m.: Aaron Headley Band

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Shakey Graves, with Buffalo Hunt ($30-$50)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

7 p.m.: Blaggards ($10)

◼️ River Bottom Winery

12:30 p.m. Steve & Gene

4 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, John David Hilliard

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8:30 p.m.: Nathan Davis

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live

200 N. 11th St.

(479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: The Iron Maidens ($19-$29)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Sam's Pizza Pub

11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Vapors Live

11 a.m.: BBQ and Blues Brunch with Greg "Big Papa" Binns ($10-$25)

ROGERS

◼️ Butterfield Stage at Railyard Park

201 S. First St.

(479) 631-3350; railyardlive.com

7 p.m.: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors ($10)

MONDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Ty Clayborn

◼️ Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Amygdala, BLAST, Skull of the Americas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint

301 Main St., #102

(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com

7 p.m.: NSAI Central Arkansas Songwriter Showcase: Chris Fleischmann, Steve Crump, Carey Griffin; plus Michael Shipp, Robb McCormick and Courtney Sheppard ($5)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

5-7 p.m.: Puddinhead

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Townsend

◼️ University of Central Arkansas

Reynolds Performance Hall

223 Beatrice Powell St.

(501) 450-3265; arkansasmusic.org

6:30 p.m.: Arkansas Country Music Awards ($35-$100)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ East End Café

20622 Arch St.

(501) 888-4444

6-8 p.m.: Steve Crump

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jocko

◼️ White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: Tommy Stinson's Cowboys in the Campfire ($25-$100)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Travis Mobley

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

8 p.m.: Multi Talented

BENTON

◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill

17324 I-30 Frontage Road

(501) 794-6656

5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's

2179 E. Martin Luther King

(479) 935-4800

6 p.m.: Brick Fields

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

ANNOUNCED

◼️ Iris DeMent, who was scheduled to perform May 25 at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, was ill and did not perform. A new date has not yet been announced.

TICKETS

◼️ Dave Mason performs at 7:30 p.m. July 17 at the Auditorium in Eureka Springs; tickets are $59; available at (918) 641-4495

◼️ KC and the Sunshine Band perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Oaklawn Event Center in Hot Springs, and tickets, $65-$100, are available at etix.com.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com



