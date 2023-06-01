Sections
Midland RockHounds 9, Arkansas Travelers 2

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:15 a.m.

A fifth-inning eruption from the RockHounds did the Travs in Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Midland had taken a 3-0 lead through four innings on a Shane McGuire RBI single, a groundout and a sacrifice fly, but broke things open on Greg Deichmann's grand slam off starter Emerson Hancock. Jeremy Eierman followed five pitches later with a solo homer to make it 8-0, ending Hancock's night.

Logan Warmoth hit a solo home run for the Travs in the bottom of the fifth, but it was the only run they'd score until Josh Morgan's run-scoring double play in the eighth.

--Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

