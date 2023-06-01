Naturals take down Corpus Christi, 6-4

SPRINGDALE -- The streak is over for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Northwest Arkansas had an answer for Corpus Christi throughout the game and snapped its nine-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Hooks on Wednesday night in Arvest Ballpark.

Northwest Arkansas trailed 3-1 after three innings and 4-3 in the middle of the fifth. But the Naturals roared back each time.

Northwest Arkansas reliever Christian Chamberlain got Kennedy Corona to leave the bases loaded in the top of the eighth. Corona lined out to left field to end the threat.

The Hooks put two on in the ninth against Naturals closer Steve Cruz. But he struck out Colin Barber with runners at second and third to end it and notch his fourth save.

Naturals reliever Brett De Geus (1-0) picked up the win despite giving up a run in 1.2 innings of work. Blair Henry (0-2) took the loss, allowing five runs over 4.2 innings.

Hooks shortstop Shay Whitcomb gave the Naturals fits all night, finishing 3 for 4 and driving in four runs. But Northwest Arkansas scored six runs despite managing just five hits. Corpus Christi finished with 12 hits.

Whitcomb gave the Hooks the lead in the top of the fifth with a two-out RBI single for a 4-3 lead for Corpus Christi. But the Naturals answered in the bottom of the inning for a 5-4 lead. John Rave, who went 2 for 3, scored on a wild pitch and Greyson Jenista drew a bases-loaded walk to score Rave for the lead.

Northwest Arkansas (19-28) pushed across a run in the bottom of the sixth the lead to bump the lead to 6-4. The Naturals had a chance to add to the lead in the seventh as Jorge Bonifacio walked and moved to second on a wild pitch. But Luca Tresh struck out, Greyson Jenista flied out to deep left field and Jimmy Govern grounded out to strand the runner.

Corpus Christi (22-25) jumped in front 1-0 in the top of the first against Naturals starter Beck Way. The Hooks put together three singles and Whitcomb drove in the run. Colin. Barber lined out to the second baseman with two runners on to end the inning.

The Naturals tied it 1-1 with a run in the bottom of the second. Jenista walked and scored on a double into the right-center field gap by catcher Tyler Cropley.

Whitcomb gave the Hooks the lead back 3-1 with his 12th home run of the season, a two-run shot. But the Naturals answered to tie the game 3-3. Northwest Arkansas scored twice in the bottom of the fourth. Govern drove in a run with a groundout and Tresh singled and scored on a wild pitch by Hooks starter Blair Henley to tie the game.

Northwest Arkansas came into Wednesday's game averaging 1.9 runs per game during the recent nine-game skid. The Naturals are also tied for next to last with a .237 team batting average and next to last in runs scored (209). But broke out to snap the Hooks' three-game winning streak.