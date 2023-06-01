No changes planned for Terri Lynn’s in Little Rock as longtime customers take over

Long-time customers Tim and Tracy Jackson have purchased Terri Lynn’s BBQ and Delicatessen, 10102 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, from Aaron and Kristin Hether, effective Thursday.

The Hethers, who took over the business in 2005, are moving to north Arkansas, according to a news release, but “we’ll continue to visit Terri Lynn's every chance we get as customers."

Harry Giberson founded Terri Lynn’s in 1959 on Cantrell Road as a local grocery store with a small deli section. Over time, the deli and smoked meats became the main focus of the business. Giberson sold the business in the 1980s to Jim and Sharon Brooks.

“I’ve been eating Terri Lynn's for longer than I care to admit, I used to visit all the time when it was on Cantrell and stayed a regular customer," new owner Tim Jackson said in the news release.

He plans to continue to run the business as is with no major changes for the foreseeable future.

Terri Lynn’s menu focuses on specialty sandwiches, including the German Delight and Polish Delight, made, respectively, with German and Polish sausages; barbecue sandwiches and plates; and meats by the pound.

Restaurant hours are 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The phone number is (501) 227-6371; the website is terrilynns.com.

