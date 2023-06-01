Ohtani’s HR — 459 feet — longest of his career

CHICAGO -- Shohei Ohtani homered in consecutive innings, including a 459-foot drive that was the longest of his Major League Baseball career, and drove in four runs to lead the Los Angeles Angels over the Chicago White Sox 12-5 Wednesday.

Mike Trout put the Angels ahead 2-0 with a 476-foot home run in the first that was four rows shy of clearing the left field bleachers. Taylor Ward also went deep as the Angels hit four two-run home runs plus a solo shot.

"Those are the guys you lean on," Manager Phil Nevin said. "They can certainly put the team on their backs and carry us and that's what they did today."

Ohtani drove a first-pitch fastball from Lance Lynn (4-6) just to left of straightaway center in the third, where the ball was dropped by a fan who tried to glove it. That 425-foot drive put the Angels ahead 4-1.

Lynn didn't even bother to turn and look when Ohtani hit a full count fastball more than a dozen rows over the bullpen in right-center in the fourth. The two-way Japanese star is batting .269 with 15 home runs and 38 RBI to go along with a 5-1 record and 2.91 ERA.

"I'm feeling good right now," Ohtani said through a translator. "I'm putting good swings on pitches I should be hitting hard."

Ohtani increased his career total to 13 multihomer games with his first this season.

GUARDIANS 12, ORIOLES 8 Josh Naylor homered, had a career-high four hits and drove in six runs to highlight a rare power display by Cleveland in a victory over Baltimore.

TIGERS 3, RANGERS 2 Jake Rogers hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and Jake Marisnick followed with a run-scoring single in his Tigers debut, leading Detroit over Texas.

TWINS 8, ASTROS 2 Rookie Louie Varland threw seven scoreless innings and Donovan Solano drove in a season-high four runs in Minnesota's victory over Houston. It was a career-long outing for the 25-year-old Varland (3-1), who allowed four hits -- all singles -- and struck out five with a walk.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 2, PADRES 1 Jean Segura and Nick Fortes singled in runs against Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and Miami overcame Gary Sanchez's first home run for San Diego in a victory over the Padres. Hader (0-1) blew a save for the third time in 16 chances.

METS 4, PHILLIES 1 Mark Canha homered and drove in four runs to lead Carlos Carrasco and New York past slumping Philadelphia. Carrasco (2-2) pitched six efficient innings to win his second consecutive start. Canha hit a two-run home run in the third and a two-run single with two outs in the fourth off Aaron Nola (4-4).

NATIONALS 10, DODGERS 6 Luis Garcia hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the eighth inning, Keibert Ruiz added two more of Washington's five home runs, and the Nationals avoided a series sweep by beating Los Angeles.

PIRATES 9, GIANTS 4 Bryan Reynolds drove in three runs and made a leaping catch against the wall, helping Pittsburgh climb back above .500 by beating San Francisco.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 4, ATHLETICS 2 Ozzie Albies hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in a three-run fifth inning, and Atlanta denied Oakland's bid for their first three-game winning streak this season.

BREWERS 4, BLUE JAYS 2 Abraham Toro hit a two-run home run, Owen Miller had two hits and drove in a pair of runs as Milwaukee beat Toronto. Making his first start of the season, Toro connected off Toronto right-hander Alex Manoah in the second for his first hit with the Brewers, who are 24-10 this season when hitting at least one home run.

RAYS 4, CUBS 3 Brandon Lowe and Jose Siri each hit two-run home runs late in the game off Mark Leiter Jr. (1-1), Jalen Beeks got the final two outs after coming in with the bases loaded and Tampa Bay avoided its first sweep of the season by beating Chicago.

REDS 5, RED SOX 4 Spencer Steer hit a two-run home run to break a seventh-inning tie and Cincinnati took advantage of Rafael Devers' throwing error to come from behind and beat Boston.





Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 9, San Francisco 4

Washington 10, LA Dodgers 6

Miami 2, San Diego 1

NY Mets 4, Philadelphia 1

Colorado at Arizona, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 3, Texas 2

LA Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 5

Cleveland 12, Baltimore 8

Minnesota 8, Houston 2

NY Yankees at Seattle, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 4, Oakland 2

Milwaukee 4, Toronto 2

Cincinnati 5, Boston 4



