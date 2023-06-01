OTHERS SAY: Dangerous hands

Rising temperatures and summertime often mean fun family vacations.

But advocates for domestic violence victims see a darker side to these sunny times: a sad rise in the number of calls to their hotlines.

The forecast this year is even grimmer in light of a dumbfounding federal appeals court ruling in February allowing guns to remain in the hands of those under protective orders.

The U.S. Justice Department in March asked the Supreme Court to overturn that ruling. It's been joined in recent weeks by dozens of law enforcement agencies, public health experts, and advocates for gun and domestic violence victims who have filed impassioned amicus briefs.

The case at the center of the appellate fight involves a Kennedale man who was under a protective order obtained by his ex-girlfriend forbidding him from possessing guns. The man was sentenced to more than six years in prison, but he appealed the protective order, saying preventing his gun possession was unconstitutional.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals originally ruled against him. But the Supreme Court ruled in June that the government must justify gun control laws by showing they are "consistent with the nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation." The New Orleans court subsequently withdrew its earlier decision.