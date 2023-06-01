Outdoors calendar

Calendar

JUNE

8 Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Tin Cup Golf Tournament. Pine Bluff Country Club. (501) 47-6874 or tyler@agff.org

10 Hot Springs Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Poker Run. Andrew Hulse State Fish Hatchery, Hot Springs. Kevin Langston (501) 359-0909 or kicknaoutdoors@gmail.com.

AUGUST

5 Arkansas Bass Team Trail big bass tournament. Ouachita River. Camden ramp. arkansasbassteamtrail.net

26 Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame Banquet. Statehouse Convention Center, Little Rock. (501) 470-6874 or tyler@agff.org

SEPTEMBER

23 Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Birdie Hunters Golf Tournament. Ridge Pointe Country Club, Jonesboro. (501) 470-6874 or tyler@agff.org

30 South Arkansas Outdoor Social, Open Division Trap Tournament. Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia. (501) 470-6874 or tyler@agff.org

OCTOBER

28 Lonoke chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. AWA building, Lonoke. Jeremy Reed (501) 239-0681 or jeremyreed24@yahoo.com