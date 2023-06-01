Pittman: McAdoo improving

DESTIN, Fla. -- Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday at the SEC spring meetings that cornerback Quincey McAdoo's rehab following a car accident this spring is "going exceptionally well."

According to an Arkansas State Police report that was obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette earlier this month, McAdoo was given two citations for his two-car rollover wreck on north-bound Interstate 49. He was later treated for an injury to his vertebrae.

Pittman said McAdoo, who is from Clarendon, is rehabbing in the Razorbacks' facilities.

"He got out of the hospital a long time -- several days, two months -- faster than what they might have thought," Pittman said. "He's so strong, so determined. I think he's going to have a great recovery."

Pittman also said he thinks McAdoo can make a full recovery.

"It's just going to take a little bit of time," he added.

McAdoo rapidly rose up the ranks in Arkansas' defensive backfield in 2022 after moving from wide receiver. He picked up Freshman All-SEC honors after finishing with 30 tackles, 20 solo stops, 4 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 sack.

In 368 defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, he had the team's 12th-best overall defense grade (66.2). The site also shows he allowed 14 receptions on 31 targets and gave up 1 touchdown.

Eager for summer

The Arkansas men's basketball team's five commitments from the NCAA transfer portal are on campus, and Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said Wednesday he is excited about the group entering the summer.

Arkansas signed transfers Keyon Menifield (Washington), Tramon Mark (Houston), Khalif Battle (Temple), Jeremiah Davenport (Cincinnati) and El Ellis (Louisville). Musselman said a lot can be learned about players and the team as a whole in the coming weeks and months.

And those things will factor into what happens personnel-wise early in the season, he said.

"I think you learn which guys retain stuff. You can implement your philosophy on both sides of the basketball," Musselman said. "Who's got work ethic? Who's got toughness? Who can fight through things? Who can sustain things and who is consistent? There's going to be the mile test and we figure out who can pass that and how long it takes to pass it.

"Then there's the whole weight room evaluation and how guys are improving in there and their intensity."

Looking forward

Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday that the Razorbacks will hold their first practice of the preseason Aug. 4.

Game times for Arkansas' first three football games were also released Wednesday.

The Razorbacks' first two games against Western Carolina on Sept. 2 and Kent State on Sept. 9 will kick off at 3 p.m. The Western Carolina game will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock and will be streamed on ESPN-Plus and SEC Network-Plus. The Kent State game will be played at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville and televised on SEC Network.

Arkansas' Sept. 16 game against BYU in Fayetteville will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Asked about the 3 p.m. start time and expected heat for the season-opener, Pittman joked that he is glad he will not be playing.

"I'm not familiar with why the game was set at 3 o'clock," he said. "We'll practice plenty and will be ready for it. I wanted the one in Little Rock as early as possible.

"But I think we want as many fans there as possible as well, so I understand the timing of it."

Brazile update

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile is "way ahead of schedule" in his recovery from an ACL injury last December that abruptly ended his first season with the Razorbacks' basketball team.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said the team's trainer, doctor and strength and conditioning coach are "really, really optimistic" about how much progress Brazile has made. The fourth-year head coach did not want to put a timeline on his full return to the floor.

"We will [not] put him in contact ahead of schedule," Musselman said. "He's put himself in a really good position to ... he's ahead of schedule, but we'll still wait until the right time. It'll probably be a full 10 months."

Brazile announced March 30 that he would return for the 2023-24 season.

Vs. Oklahoma

Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said Wednesday that he does not think the Razorbacks will play Oklahoma in men's basketball in nonconference play in 2023-24.

Arkansas and Oklahoma have played at Tulsa's BOK Center each of the past two seasons. Oklahoma beat the Razorbacks 88-66 in December 2021 and Arkansas defeated the Sooners 88-78 last December.

The contract for the series called for at least two games and the option to renew for two more seasons. If the teams were to renew for two more years, it would include the Sooners' first season as an SEC member in 2024-25.

"But do we play an Oklahoma State game [in Tulsa] in the future? I don't know," Yurachek said. "We haven't reached out to them. But that game has been really cool for Arkansas."

Recruiting aide

Arkansas basketball Coach Eric Musselman said his cell phone was blowing up Monday night as Caleb Martin, his former player at Nevada, helped the Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

The 6-5 guard scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Heat's 103-84 win at Boston in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals Monday. Making the championship round and being a standout in the postseason is great for Martin -- and Musselman.

"Really, it's great for recruiting," Musselman said. "It's really good for our current players, because I talk about Caleb and [twin brother and former Nevada player] Cody so much. In the offseason I'll talk to them about their work ethic, but I think it helps us in a lot of ways.

"A couple of recruits' parents texted me about, 'I didn't know who this guy was.' They found out about him quickly."

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Central on ABC.

Assistant search

Eric Musselman is in the process of finding a new assistant coach after two-year assistant Gus Argenal accepted a head coaching job last week at Division II Cal State San Bernardino.

Musselman did not go into detail on the search or a preferred timeline for a hire, but said he is "in the middle of our interview process."