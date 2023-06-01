Sandefur resigns at North Little Rock

North Little Rock football Coach Randy Sandefur resigned Wednesday morning after two years at the helm of the Charging Wildcats and 40 in the school’s athletic department.

Sandefur is set to become the City of North Little Rock’s new director of parks and recreation, beginning June 1.

He coached football, baseball, girls basketball and track during his 40-year career in the North Little Rock school district, helping the Charging Wildcats to three baseball state championships and one football championship.

His final act as NLR head coach was the team’s Blue vs. Gold spring game Wednesday night.