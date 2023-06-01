School news: Nebraska-Lincoln, Lee University, SNHU, Alabama

Jacksonville State

Cody Cardon of Huntsville graduated April 29 from Jacksonville State University with a Master's of Science in Nursing. More than 900 students received undergraduate and graduate degrees as part of the university's spring commencement ceremony at JSU Stadium.

Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University is located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta. The accredited university offers more than 150 courses of study at the undergraduate and graduate level, including three doctoral programs.

Nebraska-Lincoln

The University of Nebraska at Lincoln conferred a record 3,753 degrees during commencement exercises May 19-20. The 3,669 graduates are from 59 countries; 47 states, the District of Columbia and Guam; and more than 240 Nebraska communities.

Among those graduates were two from Northwest Arkansas:

Annie Wynne Molesso, Fayetteville, Graduate Studies, Master of Fine Arts.

And Valerie Jean Gust, Lowell, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts.

Cedarville University

Abigail Thompson from Siloam Springs, majoring in professional writing and information design, was named to the spring 2023 Dean's List at Cedarville University. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Founded in 1887 and located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 5,082 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

Lee University

Lee University congratulates Alisha Willett of Cane Hill on earning Dean's List honors during the spring 2023 semester.

Dean's List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.

Lee University is a private, Christ-centered university located in Cleveland, Tenn., in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.

Missouri Valley

Sadie Biggs of Harrison was named to the Missouri Valley College spring 2023 Dean's List. Biggs is a elementary education major.

Biggs was among more than 470 students earning a spot on the Dean's List this semester. To qualify, full-time students must earn a grade point average of 3.3 or higher.

Located in Marshall, Mo., Missouri Valley College offers more than 30 academic programs, study abroad program, extracurricular activities, and a wide variety of sports.

Alabama

The Student Government Association at The University of Alabama recently held its annual SGA Awards banquet where several students were recognized for their contributions to the SGA and their service to UA's campus community. Among them was Lily Henry of Fayetteville, honored as Most Outstanding Member of the Executive Vice President's Cabinet.

Located in Tuscaloosa, the University of Alabama is part of The University of Alabama System and is the state's flagship university.

SNHU

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the winter 2023 President's List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List.

Honored from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley were:

Nelson Martinez of Rogers; Edgar Cabrera of Centerton; Ericka Resendez of Lowell; Issac Pritchett of Fayetteville; Tracy Miller of Lavaca; Danielle Bowlby of Fayetteville; Violet Stough of Fayetteville; Samuel Osborn of Rogers; Amy Bridges of Fort Smith; Tara Sims of Springdale.

Melany Cousins of Bentonville; Lenelle Russom of Centerton; Haley Arbaugh of Clarksville; Robin Mangum of Clarksville; Tiffany Brittain of Bella Vista; Brittney Solis of Bentonville; Emily Patten of Rogers; Dawson Freeman of Van Buren; Brian Necessary of Rogers; Will Ewing of Springdale; Edwin Magana of Springdale; Meridy Capps of Eureka Springs.

James Loyd of Bentonville; Jeremiah Sharp of Rudy; Dustin Woods of Fayetteville; Romaldo Aguilar of Springdale; Marissa Sihapanya of Springdale; Brandon Purchase of Fort Smith; Brendon Catlett of Fort Smith; Winston Sayarath of Van Buren; Robert Selby of Fayetteville; Aaron Holt of Springdale; Sandra Cartwright of Lowell; Maurice Bowie of Rogers.

Deja Suarez of Bentonville; Katelyn Jones of Van Buren; Hayley DeFoe of Siloam Springs; Matthew Jones of Greenwood; Portland Williams of Bentonville; Baxter Jackson of Springdale; Trey Plummer of Siloam Springs.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 170,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H.

Berea College

Berea College, located in Berea, Ky., would like to congratulate all students who received a bachelor's degree conferred on May 15. Among them were Ian Paine of Gentry and Dongsoo Lee of Lowell.

Berea, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, admits only academically promising students with limited economic resources, primarily from Appalachia. All students must work 10 hours or more weekly, earning money for books, room and board.

Phi Kappa Phi

The following people recently were initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:

Ally Setser of Bentonville, Oklahoma City University; Emillie Burgess of Fort Smith, University of Mississippi; Martin Guerra-West of Holiday Island, Texas A&M University-Commerce; and Michael Speight of Lincoln, Kansas State University.

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

Belhaven University

Belhaven University student Madison McGuire of Pea Ridge was named to the Belhaven University spring 2023 President's List.

McGuire is among a select number of students named to the President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average while taking a full course load of at least 12 semester hours.

Belhaven is located in Jackson, Miss.

