The nation in brief: SpaceX flight returns from space station

SpaceX flight returns from space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- A private flight carrying two Saudi astronauts and other passengers returned to Earth late Tuesday after a nine-day trip to the International Space Station.

The SpaceX capsule carrying the four parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida panhandle 12 hours after undocking from the orbiting lab.

The Saudi government picked up the multimillion-dollar tab for its two astronauts: Rayyanah Barnawi, a stem cell researcher who became the first Saudi woman in space; and fighter pilot Ali al-Qarni.

Barnawi wiped away tears as she wrapped up her experiments and prepared to leave the space station.

"Every story comes to an end and this is only the beginning of a new era for our country and our region," she said.

A Knoxville, Tenn., businessman who started a race car team, John Shoffner, paid his own way to the space station.

The ticket-holders were accompanied by retired NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who now works for the Houston company that chartered the flight, Axiom Space. They rocketed into orbit last week on Axiom's second chartered flight to the space station.

Utah resignation opening Congress seat

SALT LAKE CITY -- U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart on Wednesday announced plans to resign his Utah seat because of his wife's illness, triggering a special election to replace him.

"I can say with pride that I have been an effective leader for my beloved home state, and I'm honored to have played an important role in guiding our nation through some troubled times," the Republican said.

The six-term congressman said he planned to retire "after an orderly transition can be ensured." Under Utah law, Gov. Spencer Cox has seven days to lay out a schedule to replace Stewart with a special election.

Though Stewart's departure will mean one less Republican in the House, it is not expected to affect Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ability to steer a tight Republican majority. The district is reliably Republican and Stewart defeated a Democratic challenger by more than 30 percentage points in 2022.

Navarro facing September contempt trial

WASHINGTON -- Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro will stand trial in September on contempt of Congress charges filed after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta set a Sept. 5 trial date during a court appearance Tuesday in Washington.

Navarro was charged last year with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and a second charge for failing to produce documents the committee requested. He has pleaded innocent.

A former economics professor, Navarro was a White House staffer under former President Donald Trump and later promoted his claims of mass voter fraud. Navarro has argued that Trump invoked executive privilege, barring him from cooperating with the committee.

Navarro was the second Trump aide to face criminal charges. Former White House adviser Steve Bannon was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress and sentenced to four months behind bars, though he has been free pending appeal.

Limo operator sentenced in fatal crash

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. -- A former limousine company manager was sentenced Wednesday to at least five years in prison for his role in a crash that killed 20 people in rural New York.

Nauman Hussain, 33, was convicted of manslaughter this month after prosecutors argued that he intentionally failed to properly maintain an SUV-style stretch limo, which then failed to brake on a downhill stretch of road in Schoharie, a village west of Albany.

The 2001 Ford Excursion was packed with friends out for a birthday celebration on Oct. 6, 2018, when it hit a parked car and trees before coming to rest in a streambed.

Judge Peter Lynch sentenced Hussain to an indeterminate term of 5 to 15 years in prison. The state's parole board will determine when Hussain will be released after he serves the minimum.

Some people who lost loved ones in the crash spoke directly to Hussain in court before the judge announced the sentence.

"October 6, 2018, is the date forever burned into my heart and soul," said a tearful Bethany King, who lost four members of her family. "You have received a justified guilty verdict," King said to Hussain, who was looking down, "while the rest of us here have received a life sentence."

The limo's driver, all 17 passengers and two bystanders were killed in the crash, one of the deadliest U.S. road wrecks in the past two decades.

Prosecutors presented evidence at the trial that the limo had been allowed to deteriorate, and that Hussain's rental company had taken steps to keep it on the road despite a failed inspection.

The trial came after a judge rejected a plea deal last fall that would have spared Hussain prison time. His lawyer, Lee Kindlon, said he plans to appeal.



