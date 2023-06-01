Symphony of Northwest Arkansas executive director leaving, national search under way

Riley Nicholson came to the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas as executive director just as the Fayetteville-based orchestra hunkered down to survive the pandemic. Since then, SoNA has accomplished a checklist of firsts, including its first album, which will be released June 9.

Nicholson will get to see that recording come to fruition before he leaves July 28 to become executive director of the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music in Santa Cruz, Calif.

"My choice to work with the Cabrillo Festival is rooted in my life's work and passion for the contemporary arts, as Cabrillo focuses exclusively on new music and contemporary voices," Nicholson said in a news release today. "The announcement of my departure and my new role with Cabrillo Festival is incredibly bittersweet.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to work here in my home state, in this impactful corner of our state. The community here is like no other; there is so much possibility and positivity for the arts in Northwest Arkansas. I will surely miss creating incredible concert experiences."

Among SoNA's accomplishments in the past three years are expanded programming, including SoNA Beyond, a community outreach concert series; increased educational programming, including the hiring of Education Director Natalie Fernandez; and an increase in contributed revenue streams by 71% to support a budget of $1.4 million, the largest budget in the organization's history.

A national search for Nicholson's successor has begun. SoNA will announce its 2023-24 season sometime this summer.