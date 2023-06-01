Third newborn surrendered at Benton fire station baby box

A newborn was surrendered at one of two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Benton on Tuesday afternoon — the second baby surrendered in Benton during the past month and the third baby in Benton overall, according to a news conference Wednesday at Benton Fire Station 3.

“Today we are celebrating another life saved,” said Monica Kelsey, the founder and CEO of Indiana-based Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

The baby boy surrendered Tuesday was the second newborn surrendered at the fire station in May. The box has taken three infants since it was installed in September 2019.

“There were only 15 boxes in the nation when this one was blessed,” Kelsey said. “Little did we know, about five months later, we would get our very first baby here in Benton, in May of 2020. When we launched this box, we knew that it would save lives. I don’t think that we knew that it would be three [lives] in three years, but we’re so thankful.”