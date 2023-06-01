Sections
UA student Wendy Echeverria creates podcasts about Latina leaders in NWA

UA student pays homage to Latina leaders by WENDY ECHEVERRIA Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Featured in Wendy Echeverria's podcasts, titled "Inspirando el futuro: Stories About Latina Leaders in Northwest Arkansas," are Beverly Grau (top row from left), Gabriela Velasco, Veronica Garcia, Irelia Navarro, Juanita Olivares Franklin and (bottom row left to right) Daymara Blanco Baker, Maria Hernandez, and Carol Silva Moralez. (Courtesy Photo/Gage Simmons)

Editor's Note: Wendy Echeverria just completed graduate studies at the University of Arkansas School of Journalism and Strategic Media, graduating in May. As her thesis project, she created a podcast -- "Inspirando el futuro: Stories About Latina leaders in Northwest Arkansas" -- which she writes about here. You can hear the podcast episodes at https://nwaonline.com/61latina/

WENDY ECHEVERRIA

Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette

I believe Latinas are some of the most resilient individuals in the world -- though this may seem biased, because I'm a part of the Latin American community and a Latina. But when I make this statement, it has nothing to do with me, but everything to do with the women who surround me and who are a part of my community.

My

