UA student Wendy Echeverria creates podcasts about Latina leaders in NWA

Editor's Note: Wendy Echeverria just completed graduate studies at the University of Arkansas School of Journalism and Strategic Media, graduating in May. As her thesis project, she created a podcast -- "Inspirando el futuro: Stories About Latina leaders in Northwest Arkansas" -- which she writes about here. You can hear the podcast episodes at https://nwaonline.com/61latina/

WENDY ECHEVERRIA

Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette

I believe Latinas are some of the most resilient individuals in the world -- though this may seem biased, because I'm a part of the Latin American community and a Latina. But when I make this statement, it has nothing to do with me, but everything to do with the women who surround me and who are a part of my community.

My