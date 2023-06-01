Sections
USDA website will be fertilization tool

Data expected to improve guidance by Cristina LaRue | Today at 1:46 a.m.
Chris Ranalli uses a tractor to prepare soil for grape vines at the Ranalli Family Farm in Tontitown in this April 12, 2017 file photo. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

A new USDA website will allow farmers and crop consultants to input soil and crop type, geographic region and more to get specific soil test recommendations to help determine which nutrients a farmer should use and how much fertilizer they should apply.

The USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service recently allocated $1.6 million in grant funding to the development of the fertilization recommendation support tool as an interface website; funding came from a $40 million investment in 31 USDA Conservation Innovation Grant projects.

"It's basically collating all of the what we would call legacy research data that's been done in the past into a centralized database.

