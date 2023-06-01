What to know about submitting items for Bentonville’s 150th time capsule

BENTONVILLE -- The city will take submissions for its 150th anniversary time capsule starting today.

The time capsule was built and donated by Dave and Jenny Marrs of Bentonville.

Construction took about a week. The time capsule consists of two boxes, with the smaller box fitting inside the bigger exterior box. The interior is built from locally sourced red cedar to help keep bugs away. The exterior box is done in stainless steel to prevent rusting. The exterior was welded at Johnson's Machine shop, Dave Marrs said.

The build process was very straightforward, he said.

"I wanted something that will stand the test of time and look just as good 100 years from now as it does today," he said.