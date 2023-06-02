Academies of Central Arkansas announces partnership involving Baptist Health, North Little Rock School District

The Academies of Central Arkansas said Friday Baptist Health is establishing a partnership with the North Little Rock School District.

The partnership will create the Baptist Health Academy of Health and Human Services at North Little Rock High School and the Baptist Health Academy of Health Sciences at the North Little Rock Center of Excellence.

Friday's announcement is part of an initiative to establish career academies in the high schools of the four traditional school districts in Pulaski County.

In early 2019, the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce introduced the Ford Next Generation Learning career academies model to the Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school districts.

Leaders of the school systems, five chambers of commerce and area businesses visited campuses in other cities — particularly Nashville, Tenn. — that are using the Ford model of linking academics and professions, and have modeled new programs in their schools based on their findings.