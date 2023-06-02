Arkansas Department of Transportation announces temporary detour in Jacksonville

The Arkansas Department of Public Transportation announced Friday that a construction project set to widen Highway 67 will require a temporary detour to John Harden Drive.

Construction crews working on Highway 67 — six lanes are planned between Main Street and Vandenberg Boulevard — in Jacksonville will close John Harden Drive from Braden Street to John Hardin Drive Tuesday, June 6 through Friday, June 30.

With the closure, crews will be able to perform drainage work around John Harden Drive.

Business access along the closed portion of John Harden Drive will be able to be accessed from John Hardin Drive.