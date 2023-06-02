Sections
BentonvilleCon promises day of ‘pop culture’ Saturday

by Monica Hooper | Today at 2:00 a.m.
A cosplay contest at 4 p.m. Saturday will be one of the highlights of the BentonvilleCon, a "pop culture show" featuring celebrity guests, an all-day Smash Bros. tournament and more. Tickets are $20 general admission at bentonvillecon.com. (File Photo)

FAQ

BentonvilleCon

WHAT -- A chance to meet comic book legends, wrestling and TV actors with cosplay contests, an all-day Smash Bros. tourney, door prizes and more than 100 vendors with comic books, magazines, toys, games, movies and all sorts of fandom goodies. Scheduled are Tom DeFlaco (Marvel), Catherine Sutherland (Pink Power Ranger), Linda Young (Dragon Ball Z), Nakita Burrise (Yellow Power Ranger) and voice actors Jeremy Inman, Kimberly Grace and Clay Adams.

WHEN -- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- Four Points Hotel, 211 S.E. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville

COST --$20 general admission, 11 and younger free; VIP $50; platinum $100. Purchase online or at the door.

INFO -- bentonvillecon.com

  photo  You never know who you'll see at a Comic Con. Saturday's BentonvilleCon promises anime vendors, a cosplay contest, and video game tournaments where you might see characters like these photographed at the Arkansas Comic Con last September in Little Rock. (File Photo)
  

Print Headline: BentonvilleCon Promises Cosplay, Power Rangers, Gaming, Fan Fun

