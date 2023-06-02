BentonvilleCon promises day of ‘pop culture’ Saturday

FAQ

BentonvilleCon

WHAT -- A chance to meet comic book legends, wrestling and TV actors with cosplay contests, an all-day Smash Bros. tourney, door prizes and more than 100 vendors with comic books, magazines, toys, games, movies and all sorts of fandom goodies. Scheduled are Tom DeFlaco (Marvel), Catherine Sutherland (Pink Power Ranger), Linda Young (Dragon Ball Z), Nakita Burrise (Yellow Power Ranger) and voice actors Jeremy Inman, Kimberly Grace and Clay Adams.

WHEN -- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- Four Points Hotel, 211 S.E. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville

COST --$20 general admission, 11 and younger free; VIP $50; platinum $100. Purchase online or at the door.

INFO -- bentonvillecon.com