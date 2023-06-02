Church News

ROSE HILL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2121 W. 26th Ave., will celebrate the Installation Services of the Pastor-Elect Clarence L. Holman. Pre-Installation Services will be Saturday at 5 p.m. with the Rev. James E. Mackey, the state president of the Regular Arkansas Baptist Convention, delivering the message. On Sunday, the Rev. Dewayne Lindsey, pastor of Faith Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church of Little Rock, will deliver the 10 a.m. message. The 3 p.m. guest speaker will be the Rev. George Parks of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of North Little Rock. The public is welcome to attend.

HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 1501 W. Second Ave., will celebrate the birthday of the pastor/apostle, Saint Mary Harris. At 7 p.m. today, the special guest will be Mike Cottrell, pastor of Double Wells Assembly of God. At 3 p.m. Saturday, an Evening of Love, Memories, and Laughter will be presented at the Coretta Scott King Center in Martin Luther King Jr. Park and the attire is all white formal or semi-formal. At 3 p.m. Sunday, service at the church will feature special guest Mac Milner, pastor of the Refuge Church. The guest speaker will be Mary Johnikin from Lion of Tribe of Judah Deliverance Ministry of Monroe, La.

ST. JOHN A.M.E. CHURCH, at the corner of Pullen and Cherry streets, will have Vacation Bible School, June 21-23 from 5:30-8 p.m. Registration is now open on the St. John AME Church Face Book page for those who want to attend. The theme is "Hero Hotline, Called Together to Serve God." VBS will include classes for all ages, music, art, and snacks. There is no registration fee. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr., is pastor. Sheryl Wynn and Charneise Turner are VBS directors.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Moscow will present the annual spring community concert at 6 p.m. Sunday in memory of Jo Anne Jones. Choir practice will continue at noon Saturday. The guest director is Jamal Gordon of Old St. James Baptist Church. Guests are invited to sing with the choir. The Rev. Stanley Blair Sr. is the pastor.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its annual women's day on June 11. At 11 a.m., the featured speaker will be Janice Lockett, first lady of New Community. At 3 p.m., the keynote speaker will be Willie Ann Martin, a missionary at New Community. The guest choir director will be Donna Williams Huskey and the worship leader will be Dee Clay.

THE WOMEN OF FAITH will sponsor a turn-around trip to Branson, Mo., on July 14 to see the stage presentation of "Ester" at the Sight and Sound Theatre, according to a news release. A detailed itinerary can be obtained by contacting Jessie Clemmons at (870) 692-2194.

