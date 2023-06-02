Four people arrested on various charges in Benton County





Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Nancy Spence, 45, of South 570 Road in Colcord, Okla., was arrested Wednesday in connection with abuse of an endangered or impaired person. Spence was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Justin Parker, 38, of 1208 Jessica Ave. in Berryville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Parker was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lowell

William Castro, 313 Eastside Place in Lowell, was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Castro was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Sanjuanita Zapata, 30, of 703B W. Bailey Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Zapata was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.



