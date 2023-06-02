FYI Calendar: ‘Deathtrap’ opens this weekend at Fort Smith Little Theatre





Today

Junk Ranch -- 9 a.m.-3 pm. today; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove. $10; tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. thejunkranch.net.

"Patchwork 'n Patterns" -- A quilt and coverlet show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today & 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Rogers Historical Museum. Presented by NWA Modern Quilt Guild & NWA Handweavers Guild. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Art Trail at Night -- 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Madagascar The Musical" -- 7 p.m. today; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $25-$53. waltonartscenter.org; madagascarontour.com.

"Deathtrap" -- The classic Ira Levin thriller, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again June 7-10, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20 opening night, $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966, ext. 2.

Saturday

Summer Reading Kickoff -- 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Day -- With farm animals, face painting, blacksmith demonstrations, model trains, woodcarvers and Butterfly Park tours, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. A Family Day Parade is set for 1:30 p.m. 621-1154.

Photo Exhibit -- Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Ozark Mountain Folkfair with photos by Albert Skiles, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Main Stage at 67 Main St. in Eureka Springs. Free. Email askiles@gmail.com.

War Eagle Appreciation Day -- With lunch, music and more, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Withrow Springs State Park's Keith Ham Pavilion near Huntsville. Free. beaverwatershedalliance.org.

Queer Film Festival -- With NWA Equality, noon-10 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. Free but tickets required. themomentary.org.

Summer Reading Kickoff -- With Will Parker, 2-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. June 3, June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

Waiting In the Wigs -- A drag benefit for Arkansas Public Theatre, 8 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. Doors open at 7 p.m. $25 advance/$35 door. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets. 18 and older; I.D. required.

Sunday

RAD Makers Market -- With artisans and vendors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 718 S. Second St. in Rogers. Hosted by Java Dudes and Mavis WineCo. Free; items for sale. Email Javadudesbv@gmail.com.

Sunday Music -- With John & Betsy Tako, 12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Buddy Shute & The Motivators, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

