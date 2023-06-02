Sections
FYI Calendar: ‘Deathtrap’ opens this weekend at Fort Smith Little Theatre

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 2:00 a.m.
“Niloak and Beyond: 20th Century American Swirl Art Pottery" — A collection of rare examples of Missionware Swirl pottery made famous by Arkansas own Niloak Pottery, produced in Benton from 1910 through the 1930s, through July 8, Historic Cane Hill Gallery in Cane Hill. Hours are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. historiccanehillar.org.


Today

Junk Ranch -- 9 a.m.-3 pm. today; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove. $10; tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. thejunkranch.net.

"Patchwork 'n Patterns" -- A quilt and coverlet show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today & 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Rogers Historical Museum. Presented by NWA Modern Quilt Guild & NWA Handweavers Guild. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Art Trail at Night -- 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Madagascar The Musical" -- 7 p.m. today; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $25-$53. waltonartscenter.org; madagascarontour.com.

"Deathtrap" -- The classic Ira Levin thriller, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again June 7-10, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20 opening night, $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966, ext. 2.

Saturday

Summer Reading Kickoff -- 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Day -- With farm animals, face painting, blacksmith demonstrations, model trains, woodcarvers and Butterfly Park tours, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. A Family Day Parade is set for 1:30 p.m. 621-1154.

Photo Exhibit -- Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Ozark Mountain Folkfair with photos by Albert Skiles, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Main Stage at 67 Main St. in Eureka Springs. Free. Email askiles@gmail.com.

War Eagle Appreciation Day -- With lunch, music and more, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Withrow Springs State Park's Keith Ham Pavilion near Huntsville. Free. beaverwatershedalliance.org.

Queer Film Festival -- With NWA Equality, noon-10 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. Free but tickets required. themomentary.org.

Summer Reading Kickoff -- With Will Parker, 2-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. June 3, June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

Waiting In the Wigs -- A drag benefit for Arkansas Public Theatre, 8 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. Doors open at 7 p.m. $25 advance/$35 door. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets. 18 and older; I.D. required.

Sunday

RAD Makers Market -- With artisans and vendors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 718 S. Second St. in Rogers. Hosted by Java Dudes and Mavis WineCo. Free; items for sale. Email Javadudesbv@gmail.com.

Sunday Music -- With John & Betsy Tako, 12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Buddy Shute & The Motivators, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

  photo  Missionware Niloak Pottery, 1910-1924, collection of Historic Arkansas Museum, from Arkansas Made, Second Edition, Volume 1, University of Arkansas Press, Historic Arkansas Museum
  


Print Headline: FYI: An Entertainment Calendar

