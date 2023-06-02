Goals in development for complete update to Little Rock’s MacArthur Park Historic District design guidelines

A planned update to the design guidelines that govern construction and rehabilitation in Little Rock's MacArthur Park neighborhood is expected to be comprehensive and result in a full set of new guidelines, members of the Little Rock Historic District Commission were told on Thursday.

The seven-member commission reviews requests for exterior design alterations, new construction and demolitions within the MacArthur Park Historic District. The guidelines serve as the basis for their decisions.

Urban Designer Hannah Ratzlaff, the city of Little Rock's staff liaison to the commission, on Thursday said that while a lot of the existing material will be incorporated again, the formatting of the new version of the guidelines will be different and hopefully more user-friendly, with an eye to assisting people with their home maintenance.

Ratzlaff mentioned Eureka Springs' Historic District Design Guidelines as a model. She also expressed a desire to make some of Little Rock's past "piecemeal" initiatives more consistent across the guidelines.

The latest list of staff goals for the process shown to commissioners on Thursday included a high expectation for community engagement and participation on the part of a consultant; addressing gaps in the guidelines; incorporating clearer guidance on the use of artificial materials; and applying national best practices to Little Rock's context.

The MacArthur Park Historic District is the city's only so-called local-ordinance district created by Little Rock municipal ordinance.

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors earlier this year voted against two measures that would have created a new local-ordinance district in the area of Little Rock Central High School.

Grant funding from the National Park Service's Historic Preservation Fund, through the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, is expected to help support the work of updating the design guidelines for the MacArthur Park Historic District.

Officials are awaiting congressional approval of the Historic Preservation Fund budget before the work can start fully, Ratzlaff said Thursday.

A request for qualifications for the city to identify a consultant is expected to be issued soon, and the work would have to be wrapped up by August 2024, per the grant requirements, according to Ratzlaff.