Heber Springs man accused of having child porn





HEBER SPRINGS -- The Arkansas State Police on Wednesday arrested a Heber Springs man accused of having child pornography, according to a Thursday news release.

Following a tip filed with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, state police arrested Kevin Broyles, 34, on charges of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, the release states.

Broyles told investigators he has been living with a friend in Heber Springs for about a year, police said. He was being held in the Cleburne County jail on Thursday, authorities said.



