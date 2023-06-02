Sections
Heber Springs man accused of having child porn

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 1:00 a.m.
FILE — An Arkansas State Police patrol unit is shown in this 2021 file photo. (Hot Springs Sentinel-Record file photo)


HEBER SPRINGS -- The Arkansas State Police on Wednesday arrested a Heber Springs man accused of having child pornography, according to a Thursday news release.

Following a tip filed with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, state police arrested Kevin Broyles, 34, on charges of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, the release states.

Broyles told investigators he has been living with a friend in Heber Springs for about a year, police said. He was being held in the Cleburne County jail on Thursday, authorities said.


Print Headline: Man arrested on child porn charges

